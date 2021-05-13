Logo
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. Buys SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares iBoxx USD In

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. owns 145 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sumitomo+mitsui+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
  1. Ares Management Corp (ARES) - 12,130,540 shares, 16.16% of the total portfolio.
  2. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 1,595,000 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 147.29%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,040,000 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 2,767,605 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.15%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 876,133 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%
New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $85.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 668,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 589,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $399.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $140.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.13 and $46.26, with an estimated average price of $43.75. The stock is now traded at around $41.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 54,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $57.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 31,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 147.29%. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $336.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.46%. The holding were 1,595,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 556.08%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $86.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 2,118,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 390.12%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $101.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 843,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1066.49%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 873,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 256.90%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $131.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 414,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 73.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,730,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

Sold Out: Gap Inc (GPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $19.22 and $32.25, with an estimated average price of $24.83.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.

Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.. Also check out:

1. SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. keeps buying

