Crabel Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregat

- New Purchases: SHV, FLIR, KSU, CMD, GWPH, PRAH, CATM, MIK, MGLN, COHR, PBCT, ATH, SJR, CHNG, VWOB, MX, HYMB, FRTA, SPWH, TLND, HYLB, EWC, EWT, EWL, USHY, SLV, AMLP, EEMV, RWX, ANGL, HYLS, VNQI, SPLV, EZA, EWA, IGIB, GBTC, FLQL, INDA, DIS, CMCSA, EWQ, EMLP, THD, ECH, VRP,
- Added Positions: NEAR, SHY, HYG, VCSH, XLU, SJNK, JNK, MXIM, IPHI, WLTW, XLNX, SHYG, ALXN, WORK, AJRD, MUB, VGSH, SCHO, USMV, TFI, GDX, GDXJ, PFF, HYD, VTEB, PGX, ACWV, EWY, EFAV, SPSB, IYR, EWJ, VPL, VGK,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, BKLN, LQD, EMB, BSV, FLOT, BNDX, PCY, TLT, TIP, VTIP, FLRN, SPY, VTI,
- Sold Out: VCIT, BND, IEI, MINT, MBB, FTSM, IEF, GOVT, VMBS, GSY, SCHZ, EMLC, SPAB, EEM, CXO, BMCH, BIV, XLY, FIT, XLC, XOM, AAPL, BOND, XLI, CWB, PFE, COST, T, IGLB, NFLX, XLV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Crabel Capital Management, LLC
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 317,556 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.01%
- BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 447,528 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 148.35%
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 255,640 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.27%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 265,868 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.52%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 170,747 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.01%
Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 123,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $57.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 63,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $305.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 13,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7. The stock is now traded at around $170.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 22,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cantel Medical Corp (CMD)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cantel Medical Corp. The purchase prices were between $73 and $84.66, with an estimated average price of $78.07. The stock is now traded at around $83.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 42,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 15,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 148.35%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 447,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.01%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 317,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.27%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $86.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 255,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.52%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 265,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 1216.85%. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 101,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 48.97%. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 601,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79.Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15.Sold Out: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97.
