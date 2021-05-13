Logo
Crabel Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregat

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Crabel Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crabel Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Crabel Capital Management, LLC owns 94 stocks with a total value of $365 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Crabel Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crabel+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Crabel Capital Management, LLC
  1. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 317,556 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.01%
  2. BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 447,528 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 148.35%
  3. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 255,640 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.27%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 265,868 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.52%
  5. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 170,747 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.01%
New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 123,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $57.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 63,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $305.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 13,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7. The stock is now traded at around $170.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 22,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cantel Medical Corp (CMD)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cantel Medical Corp. The purchase prices were between $73 and $84.66, with an estimated average price of $78.07. The stock is now traded at around $83.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 42,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 15,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 148.35%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 447,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.01%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 317,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.27%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $86.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 255,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.52%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 265,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 1216.85%. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 101,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 48.97%. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 601,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79.

Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.

Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15.

Sold Out: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97.



