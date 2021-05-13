Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

For the details of Mizuho Bank, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mizuho+bank%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 1,650,000 shares, 42.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.25%
- Aflac Inc (AFL) - 3,000,000 shares, 24.72% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 1,200,000 shares, 17.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 500,000 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
- The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 500,000 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $92.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.55%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $85.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.34%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG)
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $13.71. The stock is now traded at around $15.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mizuho Bank, Ltd.. Also check out:
