Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. owns 7 stocks with a total value of $621 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 1,650,000 shares, 42.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.25% Aflac Inc (AFL) - 3,000,000 shares, 24.72% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 1,200,000 shares, 17.55% of the total portfolio. New Position Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 500,000 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. New Position The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 500,000 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. New Position

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $92.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.55%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $85.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.34%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $13.71. The stock is now traded at around $15.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.