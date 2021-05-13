Napier Park Global Capital LLC Buys SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Avaya Holdings Corp

For the details of Napier Park Global Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/napier+park+global+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Napier Park Global Capital LLC
- SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) - 60,000 shares, 77.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.38%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 100,000 shares, 15.58% of the total portfolio.
- Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) - 103,976 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) - 50,000 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,000,000 shares, 1.12% of the total portfolio.
Napier Park Global Capital LLC added to a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF by 64.38%. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.28%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Napier Park Global Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42.Sold Out: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)
Napier Park Global Capital LLC sold out a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $19.24 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82.
Here is the complete portfolio of Napier Park Global Capital LLC. Also check out:
1. Napier Park Global Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Napier Park Global Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Napier Park Global Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Napier Park Global Capital LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, =5y">5-Year Highs