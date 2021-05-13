Napier Park Global Capital LLC Buys SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Avaya Holdings Corp

Added Positions: XOP,

XOP, Sold Out: HYG, AVYA,

New York, NY, based Investment company Napier Park Global Capital LLC Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Avaya Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Napier Park Global Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Napier Park Global Capital LLC owns 6 stocks with a total value of $6 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Napier Park Global Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/napier+park+global+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) - 60,000 shares, 77.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.38% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 100,000 shares, 15.58% of the total portfolio. Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) - 103,976 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) - 50,000 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,000,000 shares, 1.12% of the total portfolio.

Napier Park Global Capital LLC added to a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF by 64.38%. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.28%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Napier Park Global Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42.

Napier Park Global Capital LLC sold out a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $19.24 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82.