American Financial Advisors, LLC Buys ARK Innovation ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Sells FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH

New Purchases: VCSH, SLYV, MA, GOOG, AMGN, GS, JPM, TGT, SMH,

VCSH, SLYV, MA, GOOG, AMGN, GS, JPM, TGT, SMH, Added Positions: ARKK, ANGL, VIGI, SCHP, FIXD, VIG, SCZ, LMBS, LQD, BNDX, XBI, EMB, FTCS, XLRE, AAPL, MPW, VTI, TSLA, AMZN, SPY, IJS, BABA, IEMG, IXUS, FB, ARKW, FFC, CIK, ABBV, ET, VZ, FBT, XLF, ARKG,

ARKK, ANGL, VIGI, SCHP, FIXD, VIG, SCZ, LMBS, LQD, BNDX, XBI, EMB, FTCS, XLRE, AAPL, MPW, VTI, TSLA, AMZN, SPY, IJS, BABA, IEMG, IXUS, FB, ARKW, FFC, CIK, ABBV, ET, VZ, FBT, XLF, ARKG, Reduced Positions: FEMS, XSLV, FEM, FTSL, SCHF, IWB, HYLS, WELL, VGLT, QQQ, VBK, DAL, IJH, DNP, VWO, BRK.B, FPE, IEF, EFV, EFA, FTSM, TIP, MBB, DGS, RWR, XHB, XAR, IWN, XLV, HYG, RWO, RCL, DSL, XLI, IGSB, EEMV, NLY, VIAC, BA, CCL, MGM, GE, INTC, IWM, IWD, IVW, IVV, DIS, WY, T, DDOG, AGG, FDN, DVY,

FEMS, XSLV, FEM, FTSL, SCHF, IWB, HYLS, WELL, VGLT, QQQ, VBK, DAL, IJH, DNP, VWO, BRK.B, FPE, IEF, EFV, EFA, FTSM, TIP, MBB, DGS, RWR, XHB, XAR, IWN, XLV, HYG, RWO, RCL, DSL, XLI, IGSB, EEMV, NLY, VIAC, BA, CCL, MGM, GE, INTC, IWM, IWD, IVW, IVV, DIS, WY, T, DDOG, AGG, FDN, DVY, Sold Out: PG, FVD, OEF,

Investment company American Financial Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys ARK Innovation ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, sells FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, American Financial Advisors, LLC owns 125 stocks with a total value of $652 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of American Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 165,316 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.61% Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 160,249 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 234,312 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.23% Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 372,478 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.72% iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 396,766 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.38%

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $81.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $356.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2239.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $223.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $250.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 683.50%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $102.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 137,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1059.63%. The purchase prices were between $31.09 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $31.74. The stock is now traded at around $32.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 461,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.72%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $83.27. The stock is now traded at around $83.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 372,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 1558.44%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 227,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 36.55%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 485,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $151.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 234,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $168.91 and $179.89, with an estimated average price of $175.78.

American Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

American Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.