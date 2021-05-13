American Financial Advisors, LLC Buys ARK Innovation ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Sells FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

American Financial Advisors, LLC Buys ARK Innovation ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Sells FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company American Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Innovation ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, sells FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, American Financial Advisors, LLC owns 125 stocks with a total value of $652 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of American Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of American Financial Advisors, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 165,316 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.61%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 160,249 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 234,312 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.23%
  4. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 372,478 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.72%
  5. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 396,766 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.38%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $81.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $356.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2239.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $223.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $250.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 683.50%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $102.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 137,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1059.63%. The purchase prices were between $31.09 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $31.74. The stock is now traded at around $32.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 461,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.72%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $83.27. The stock is now traded at around $83.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 372,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 1558.44%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 227,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 36.55%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 485,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $151.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 234,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

American Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $168.91 and $179.89, with an estimated average price of $175.78.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

American Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Sold Out: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)

American Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.



Here is the complete portfolio of American Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. American Financial Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. American Financial Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. American Financial Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that American Financial Advisors, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider