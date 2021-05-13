American Financial Advisors, LLC Buys ARK Innovation ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Sells FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH

- New Purchases: VCSH, SLYV, MA, GOOG, AMGN, GS, JPM, TGT, SMH,
- Added Positions: ARKK, ANGL, VIGI, SCHP, FIXD, VIG, SCZ, LMBS, LQD, BNDX, XBI, EMB, FTCS, XLRE, AAPL, MPW, VTI, TSLA, AMZN, SPY, IJS, BABA, IEMG, IXUS, FB, ARKW, FFC, CIK, ABBV, ET, VZ, FBT, XLF, ARKG,
- Reduced Positions: FEMS, XSLV, FEM, FTSL, SCHF, IWB, HYLS, WELL, VGLT, QQQ, VBK, DAL, IJH, DNP, VWO, BRK.B, FPE, IEF, EFV, EFA, FTSM, TIP, MBB, DGS, RWR, XHB, XAR, IWN, XLV, HYG, RWO, RCL, DSL, XLI, IGSB, EEMV, NLY, VIAC, BA, CCL, MGM, GE, INTC, IWM, IWD, IVW, IVV, DIS, WY, T, DDOG, AGG, FDN, DVY,
- Sold Out: PG, FVD, OEF,
For the details of American Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of American Financial Advisors, LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 165,316 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.61%
- Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 160,249 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 234,312 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.23%
- Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 372,478 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.72%
- iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 396,766 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.38%
American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $81.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $356.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2239.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 118 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $223.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 861 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $250.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 893 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 683.50%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $102.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 137,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1059.63%. The purchase prices were between $31.09 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $31.74. The stock is now traded at around $32.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 461,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.72%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $83.27. The stock is now traded at around $83.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 372,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 1558.44%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 227,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 36.55%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 485,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $151.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 234,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)
American Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $168.91 and $179.89, with an estimated average price of $175.78.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
American Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.Sold Out: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)
American Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.
Here is the complete portfolio of American Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. American Financial Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. American Financial Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. American Financial Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that American Financial Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, =5y">5-Year Highs