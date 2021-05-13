ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Teck Resources, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Sells Capital One Financial Corp, Simon Property Group Inc, Qualcomm Inc

New Purchases: XOM, TECK, TWTR, VST, SONO, TME,

XOM, TECK, TWTR, VST, SONO, TME, Added Positions: WBA, FB, FSLR, MSFT, IBKR, AMZN, MRK, QRVO, ABC, VMW, KO, WFC,

WBA, FB, FSLR, MSFT, IBKR, AMZN, MRK, QRVO, ABC, VMW, KO, WFC, Reduced Positions: COF, YUMC, ROKU, HDB, GE, TCOM, LOW, TPR, TMUS, JD, IBN,

COF, YUMC, ROKU, HDB, GE, TCOM, LOW, TPR, TMUS, JD, IBN, Sold Out: SPG, QCOM, XLE, BKNG, BABA, EDU, BIDU,

Investment company ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Teck Resources, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc, sells Capital One Financial Corp, Simon Property Group Inc, Qualcomm Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Booking Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd. As of 2021Q1, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owns 30 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/antipodes+partners+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 970,159 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.06% General Electric Co (GE) - 12,474,292 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 2,032,817 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 1,238,518 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 2,466,990 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.98%. The holding were 2,202,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $25.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 5,569,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 529,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,769,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $31.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 631,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 93.31%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 2,194,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 41.55%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $302.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 369,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 63.01%. The purchase prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 742,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc by 58.42%. The purchase prices were between $61.19 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $72.07. The stock is now traded at around $65.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 908,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5.