ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Teck Resources, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Sells Capital One Financial Corp, Simon Property Group Inc, Qualcomm Inc

- New Purchases: XOM, TECK, TWTR, VST, SONO, TME,
- Added Positions: WBA, FB, FSLR, MSFT, IBKR, AMZN, MRK, QRVO, ABC, VMW, KO, WFC,
- Reduced Positions: COF, YUMC, ROKU, HDB, GE, TCOM, LOW, TPR, TMUS, JD, IBN,
- Sold Out: SPG, QCOM, XLE, BKNG, BABA, EDU, BIDU,
For the details of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/antipodes+partners+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 970,159 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.06%
- General Electric Co (GE) - 12,474,292 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 2,032,817 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36%
- Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 1,238,518 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 2,466,990 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.98%. The holding were 2,202,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $25.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 5,569,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 529,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vistra Corp (VST)
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,769,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sonos Inc (SONO)
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $31.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 631,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 93.31%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 2,194,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 41.55%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $302.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 369,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 63.01%. The purchase prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 742,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc by 58.42%. The purchase prices were between $61.19 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $72.07. The stock is now traded at around $65.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 908,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5.
Here is the complete portfolio of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd. Also check out:
1. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd keeps buying