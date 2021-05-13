Bank Of Hawaii Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Crown Castle International Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bank Of Hawaii Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Crown Castle International Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Honolulu, HI, based Investment company Bank Of Hawaii (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Nike Inc, Signature Bank, sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Crown Castle International Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, T-Mobile US Inc, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Of Hawaii. As of 2021Q1, Bank Of Hawaii owns 261 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BANK OF HAWAII's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+of+hawaii/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BANK OF HAWAII
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,718,059 shares, 21.27% of the total portfolio.
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,371,136 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 289,650 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.62%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 230,961 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09%
  5. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 292,414 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $241.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $236.27 and $314.84, with an estimated average price of $275.92. The stock is now traded at around $226.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.45 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $77.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $589.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $548.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.36%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $113.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 222,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.23%. The purchase prices were between $60.75 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $67.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 244,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.31%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 103,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Nike Inc by 701.09%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $133.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 75.28%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $92.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 25.51%. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $42.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 43,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $261.83 and $319.72, with an estimated average price of $291.08.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.

Sold Out: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $84.72 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $93.81.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.

Sold Out: Portland General Electric Co (POR)

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Portland General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $41.27 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $43.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of BANK OF HAWAII. Also check out:

1. BANK OF HAWAII's Undervalued Stocks
2. BANK OF HAWAII's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BANK OF HAWAII's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BANK OF HAWAII keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider