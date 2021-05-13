Bank Of Hawaii Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Crown Castle International Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co

New Purchases: SBNY, CVNA, LYV, ALGN, MGM, TSLA, OXY, RDS.A, SNAP, TSM, CTVA, EBAY, GWW, HRC, IWM, COLM, VTR,

Reduced Positions: SPY, IJH, GOOGL, CCI, SHW, LVS, CRM, TMUS, IJR, FB, LAD, LOW, UNH, AAPL, D, MSFT, PEP, T, BABA, AMZN, BKNG, CTAS, DIS, IVW, IEMG, MA, TJX, TXN, MGK, MGV, ABBV, ADBE, APH, KO, DUK, EMR, GILD, IVE, SCZ, KMB, KR, MCD, MRK, MU, NGG, NEE, PPL, PFE, PG, QCOM, SPGI, SO, TMO, UPS, VFC, VGSH, VOE, VOT, VBK, VBR, VIAC, WMT, WY, ZBRA, TEL, NXPI, ABB, ABT, Y, ALL, MO, AEP, AXP, AMGN, BUD, AZN, ADP, BCE, BKR, BA, BMY, BTI, BR, CVS, CPB, CM, CVX, CSCO, ED, CFR, DHR, DE, DISCK, DD, ETR, EXC, XOM, FDX, FLS, F, FBHS, GIS, HPQ, HOG, HIG, HD, HHC, HBAN, QQQ, IWF, KEY, KHC, LLY, MTB, MGA, TAP, MDLZ, NEM, NVDA, PNC, PM, PSX, RF, SNY, SRE, SYY, TGT, TOT, TRV, UBER, VXF, VOD, XEL, ZION, ZTS, ETN, CB,
Sold Out: MTN, PCAR, VRTX, ACAD, DLTR, GE, GSK, MELI, POR, FIS,

Honolulu, HI, based Investment company Bank Of Hawaii Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Nike Inc, Signature Bank, sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Crown Castle International Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, T-Mobile US Inc, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Of Hawaii. As of 2021Q1, Bank Of Hawaii owns 261 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,718,059 shares, 21.27% of the total portfolio. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,371,136 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 289,650 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.62% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 230,961 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 292,414 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $241.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $236.27 and $314.84, with an estimated average price of $275.92. The stock is now traded at around $226.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.45 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $77.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $589.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $548.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.36%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $113.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 222,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.23%. The purchase prices were between $60.75 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $67.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 244,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.31%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 103,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Nike Inc by 701.09%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $133.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 75.28%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $92.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 25.51%. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $42.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 43,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $261.83 and $319.72, with an estimated average price of $291.08.

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $84.72 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $93.81.

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Portland General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $41.27 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $43.64.