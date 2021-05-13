Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells AT&T Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, NeoGenomics Inc

- New Purchases: VNQ, QQQ, SPG, WEC,
- Added Positions: BIV, IEFA, CMCSA, RSP, EEMV, VTEB, AMT, BDX, INTC, CVS, PYPL, ZTS, ABT, IUSG, CSCO, JPM, MET, COST, UGI, VLO, IFF, WM, MDLZ, DD, AOM,
- Reduced Positions: T, GSK, GMED, MSFT, HD, SMG, CL, COP, PG, INTU, UNH, BRK.B, HON, TGT, PEP, NEE, BAC, BSV, TJX, WMT, GOOG, RTX, DGX, PSX, CVX, BMY, BX, AOR,
- Sold Out: NEO,
For the details of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/godshalk+welsh+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,439 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,059 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
- Globus Medical Inc (GMED) - 75,475 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 10,715 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 16,860 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $94.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 8,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $316.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $117.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $95.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1001.37%. The purchase prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 333,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E by 37.61%. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.56 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $52.19.
