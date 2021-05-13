Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells AT&T Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, NeoGenomics Inc

New Purchases: VNQ, QQQ, SPG, WEC,

VNQ, QQQ, SPG, WEC, Added Positions: BIV, IEFA, CMCSA, RSP, EEMV, VTEB, AMT, BDX, INTC, CVS, PYPL, ZTS, ABT, IUSG, CSCO, JPM, MET, COST, UGI, VLO, IFF, WM, MDLZ, DD, AOM,

BIV, IEFA, CMCSA, RSP, EEMV, VTEB, AMT, BDX, INTC, CVS, PYPL, ZTS, ABT, IUSG, CSCO, JPM, MET, COST, UGI, VLO, IFF, WM, MDLZ, DD, AOM, Reduced Positions: T, GSK, GMED, MSFT, HD, SMG, CL, COP, PG, INTU, UNH, BRK.B, HON, TGT, PEP, NEE, BAC, BSV, TJX, WMT, GOOG, RTX, DGX, PSX, CVX, BMY, BX, AOR,

T, GSK, GMED, MSFT, HD, SMG, CL, COP, PG, INTU, UNH, BRK.B, HON, TGT, PEP, NEE, BAC, BSV, TJX, WMT, GOOG, RTX, DGX, PSX, CVX, BMY, BX, AOR, Sold Out: NEO,

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Simon Property Group Inc, sells AT&T Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, NeoGenomics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. owns 113 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,439 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,059 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Globus Medical Inc (GMED) - 75,475 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 10,715 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 16,860 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $94.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 8,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $316.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $117.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $95.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1001.37%. The purchase prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 333,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E by 37.61%. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.56 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $52.19.