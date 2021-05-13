Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells AT&T Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, NeoGenomics Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells AT&T Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, NeoGenomics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Radnor, PA, based Investment company Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Simon Property Group Inc, sells AT&T Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, NeoGenomics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. owns 113 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/godshalk+welsh+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,439 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,059 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
  3. Globus Medical Inc (GMED) - 75,475 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
  4. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 10,715 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 16,860 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $94.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 8,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $316.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $117.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $95.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1001.37%. The purchase prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 333,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E by 37.61%. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.56 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $52.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider