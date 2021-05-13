Westpac Banking Corp Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Bank of America Corp, American Tower Corp, Sells Qualcomm Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Chubb

New Purchases: OUT, SBNY, WAL, AIRC, BJ, DCI, WFG, CREE, FRPT, WD5A, CPNG, PENN, CHGG, PLUG, VER, SC, OFC, BLDP, ACI, ABNB, BMBL, AN, WSM, FAF, OMF, KIM, PSTL,

LLY, BAC, AMZN, AMT, EXPE, BSX, MPW, ZM, GOOGL, ADC, SPGI, ESS, FISV, TXN, UNH, V, EXAS, MCHP, XPO, DELL, CTSH, COP, CMI, MPWR, NKE, SUI, URI, C, FDX, NVDA, NFLX, SBAC, LDOS, PINS, BLK, CAE, CI, GLW, MNST, ICE, LEN, PEP, REGN, YUM, KLAC, ETSY, DHI, ETR, KMB, MET, ORCL, SRE, EBAY, WU, KMI, HLT, GDDY, KHC, SNAP, SWCH, SE, VICI, PDD, UBER, ACN, ATVI, ATO, CSX, CLH, KO, GE, HOG, IFF, LVS, LMT, MCD, VTRS, NSC, PH, PG, PSA, STT, TER, TRP, VZ, WM, WAT, WEC, VMW, CTVA, T, ADBE, ALXN, ALV, ADP, BMO, GOLD, BBY, BMY, CVX, CME, CSCO, CL, COO, CPRT, CCI, DRI, DVN, DLR, D, DUK, DRE, ENB, ELS, EXR, FAST, FNF, FR, FE, INTU, IRM, KRC, LII, LB, LYV, MGM, MMC, MRK, MTD, NOV, ES, OHI, OMC, PAYX, PFE, WRK, SGEN, SHW, USB, UPS, WCN, WDC, WHR, XEL, OC, PBA, SBRA, HCA, BFAM, VEEV, RARE, LBRDK, TRU, LITE, PFGC, TWLO, INVH, ATUS, BKR, KOD, CRWD, NET, PTON, DASH, AOS, AEM, LNT, AEP, AJG, AGO, BDX, BIIB, BDN, KMX, CAH, CHH, CCK, DVA, DISH, EMR, RE, XOM, M, FL, F, GPC, GNW, MTCH, IPG, KGC, LNC, MAS, NTAP, NDSN, ORLY, OGE, PCAR, PHM, RBA, ROST, BFS, SEE, SJR, SIRI, SWKS, SNA, SHO, TJX, UNP, UHS, WAB, WRI, EVRG, XRX, XLNX, AUY, CMG, MLCO, ULTA, CHTR, PDM, HTHT, SSNC, TAL, INN, VNET, STAG, CPRI, SRC, CDW, DOC, TNDM, ALLE, OGS, KEYS, SNR, HPE, MGP, FTV, VST, PK, OKTA, ROKU, MRNA, FOXA, BNL, SNOW, Reduced Positions: QCOM, JPM, EQR, MS, AAPL, SCHW, HTA, CMCSA, CGNX, SPG, ZTS, INTC, XRAY, PEAK, ACC, FRT, IDXX, SLG, PEB, TRNO, TSLA, BXP, TCOM, HR, MXIM, VNO, HPP, COR, HII, REXR, ARE, AXP, BRK.B, DISCA, SHOP, AVB, DXCM, EQIX, FCX, HD, LUV, TMO, MA, PYPL, REZI, BILL, PLD, AMD, A, EFX, FMC, LRCX, LOW, MGA, PGR, TTWO, WFC, DAL, DG, ZG, GOOG, BK, CLX, EPR, EL, HOLX, ILMN, MAR, MIDD, POOL, WMB, WEX, ZBH, LULU, GM, NOW, AMH, SQ, ONEM, CPT, FIS, CTXS, EXP, ESGR, EXPO, GIS, GILD, HDB, WELL, HUM, IBM, MCK, REG, TROW, THO, CUBE, UDR, L, TECK, TMUS, LEA, FBHS, SPLK, FANG, WDAY, ZEN, STOR, TDOC, ATKR, TTD, YUMC, DBX, GH, AMGN, ADI, AMAT, AVT, BIO, CBRE, VIAC, CHRW, CDNS, CNQ, COF, CCL, CAT, CUZ, DD, EXPD, FICO, BEN, GPN, HST, ISRG, KSU, KNX, MTB, MU, MAA, MOH, NOC, PKG, BKNG, PRU, DGX, O, RF, RGEN, SYK, SYY, TSN, GWW, IPGP, MELI, KDP, AVGO, BAH, RLJ, CONE, IQV, ALLY, BABA, QRVO, ASND, BLD, TEAM, COUP, BHF, DOCU, DDOG, AES, AFL, ALGN, AMP, BHC, BWA, CF, CRI, CMA, SITC, DLTR, DPZ, EOG, FFIV, FITB, IT, BPYU, GS, HIG, HFC, JBHT, JNPR, KSS, KR, LKQ, LH, JEF, MAN, MFC, MRO, MKTX, MHK, NRG, NDAQ, NEM, JWN, NUE, ODFL, PNC, PAAS, PKI, PXD, RJF, RHI, RYAAY, STLD, SU, NLOK, TSM, UNM, WBA, ANTM, WY, CLR, BX, G, AWK, CIXX, AGNC, CIT, CBOE, LPLA, CRTO, QTS, NAVI, SYF, CFG, W, NGVT, ATH, COLD, DOW, IAC, BEPC,

New York, NY, based Investment company Westpac Banking Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Bank of America Corp, American Tower Corp, Expedia Group Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, sells Qualcomm Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Chubb, Equity Residential, Ferrari NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westpac Banking Corp. As of 2021Q1, Westpac Banking Corp owns 784 stocks with a total value of $9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,232,011 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,121,071 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.83% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 68,335 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.07% Facebook Inc (FB) - 660,467 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 87,980 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36%

Westpac Banking Corp initiated holding in Outfront Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $20.72. The stock is now traded at around $22.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 673,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westpac Banking Corp initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $241.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 59,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westpac Banking Corp initiated holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $59.04 and $99.65, with an estimated average price of $82.73. The stock is now traded at around $100.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 134,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westpac Banking Corp initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $43.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 235,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westpac Banking Corp initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $80.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 79,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westpac Banking Corp initiated holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $41.96. The stock is now traded at around $43.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 167,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westpac Banking Corp added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 63.23%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $193.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 351,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westpac Banking Corp added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 50.29%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,792,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westpac Banking Corp added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 46.41%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $241.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 255,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westpac Banking Corp added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 131.53%. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $161.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 174,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westpac Banking Corp added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 346.89%. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 527,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westpac Banking Corp added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 176.90%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $289.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 69,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westpac Banking Corp sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18.

Westpac Banking Corp sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $187.78 and $227.01, with an estimated average price of $204.76.

Westpac Banking Corp sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17.

Westpac Banking Corp sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.

Westpac Banking Corp sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33.

Westpac Banking Corp sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26.