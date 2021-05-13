Westpac Banking Corp Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Bank of America Corp, American Tower Corp, Sells Qualcomm Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Chubb

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Westpac Banking Corp Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Bank of America Corp, American Tower Corp, Sells Qualcomm Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Chubb

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Westpac Banking Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Bank of America Corp, American Tower Corp, Expedia Group Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, sells Qualcomm Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Chubb, Equity Residential, Ferrari NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westpac Banking Corp. As of 2021Q1, Westpac Banking Corp owns 784 stocks with a total value of $9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Westpac Banking Corp's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westpac+banking+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Westpac Banking Corp
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,232,011 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,121,071 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.83%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 68,335 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.07%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 660,467 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 87,980 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36%
New Purchase: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

Westpac Banking Corp initiated holding in Outfront Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $20.72. The stock is now traded at around $22.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 673,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Westpac Banking Corp initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $241.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 59,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)

Westpac Banking Corp initiated holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $59.04 and $99.65, with an estimated average price of $82.73. The stock is now traded at around $100.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 134,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)

Westpac Banking Corp initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $43.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 235,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

Westpac Banking Corp initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $80.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 79,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)

Westpac Banking Corp initiated holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $41.96. The stock is now traded at around $43.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 167,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Westpac Banking Corp added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 63.23%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $193.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 351,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Westpac Banking Corp added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 50.29%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,792,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Westpac Banking Corp added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 46.41%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $241.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 255,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Westpac Banking Corp added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 131.53%. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $161.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 174,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Westpac Banking Corp added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 346.89%. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 527,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Westpac Banking Corp added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 176.90%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $289.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 69,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Westpac Banking Corp sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18.

Sold Out: Ferrari NV (RACE)

Westpac Banking Corp sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $187.78 and $227.01, with an estimated average price of $204.76.

Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Westpac Banking Corp sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Westpac Banking Corp sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.

Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)

Westpac Banking Corp sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33.

Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Westpac Banking Corp sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Westpac Banking Corp. Also check out:

1. Westpac Banking Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Westpac Banking Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Westpac Banking Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Westpac Banking Corp keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider