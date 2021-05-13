Discovery Value Fund Buys DoorDash Inc, Li Auto Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Coupa Software Inc

New Purchases: DASH, NTLA, EDIT, MRNA,

DASH, NTLA, EDIT, MRNA, Added Positions: LI, BEKE, PTON, TDOC, API,

LI, BEKE, PTON, TDOC, API, Reduced Positions: TSLA, COUP, SHOP, SE, LX,

TSLA, COUP, SHOP, SE, LX, Sold Out: PDD, VEEV, TSM, BABA, BYND, XPEV, LEGN, NCNO, FINV,

Investment company Discovery Value Fund Current Portfolio ) buys DoorDash Inc, Li Auto Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Shopify Inc, Veeva Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Discovery Value Fund. As of 2021Q1, Discovery Value Fund owns 16 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Discovery Value Fund's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/discovery+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 656,917 shares, 24.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.98% DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 4,077,391 shares, 18.38% of the total portfolio. New Position Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) - 2,313,347 shares, 14.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.22% Coupa Software Inc (COUP) - 1,416,025 shares, 12.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.41% Sea Ltd (SE) - 1,275,640 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.76%

Discovery Value Fund initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $112.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.38%. The holding were 4,077,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Discovery Value Fund initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $83.68, with an estimated average price of $67.14. The stock is now traded at around $64.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 146,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Discovery Value Fund initiated holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $31.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 165,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Discovery Value Fund initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $152.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Discovery Value Fund added to a holding in Li Auto Inc by 252.74%. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $17.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 7,374,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Discovery Value Fund added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 170.57%. The purchase prices were between $47.08 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $49.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 1,595,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Discovery Value Fund added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 46.04%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $89.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 1,348,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Discovery Value Fund sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27.

Discovery Value Fund sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.

Discovery Value Fund sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.

Discovery Value Fund sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Discovery Value Fund sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49.

Discovery Value Fund sold out a holding in XPeng Inc. The sale prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65.