Discovery Value Fund Buys DoorDash Inc, Li Auto Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Coupa Software Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Discovery Value Fund (Current Portfolio) buys DoorDash Inc, Li Auto Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Shopify Inc, Veeva Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Discovery Value Fund. As of 2021Q1, Discovery Value Fund owns 16 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Discovery Value Fund's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/discovery+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Discovery Value Fund
  1. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 656,917 shares, 24.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.98%
  2. DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 4,077,391 shares, 18.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) - 2,313,347 shares, 14.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.22%
  4. Coupa Software Inc (COUP) - 1,416,025 shares, 12.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.41%
  5. Sea Ltd (SE) - 1,275,640 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.76%
New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Discovery Value Fund initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $112.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.38%. The holding were 4,077,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Discovery Value Fund initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $83.68, with an estimated average price of $67.14. The stock is now traded at around $64.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 146,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Discovery Value Fund initiated holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $31.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 165,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Discovery Value Fund initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $152.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Li Auto Inc (LI)

Discovery Value Fund added to a holding in Li Auto Inc by 252.74%. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $17.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 7,374,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)

Discovery Value Fund added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 170.57%. The purchase prices were between $47.08 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $49.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 1,595,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Discovery Value Fund added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 46.04%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $89.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 1,348,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Discovery Value Fund sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Discovery Value Fund sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Discovery Value Fund sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Discovery Value Fund sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Discovery Value Fund sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49.

Sold Out: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

Discovery Value Fund sold out a holding in XPeng Inc. The sale prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65.



