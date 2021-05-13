Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal

- New Purchases: MINT, MUNI, CHPT, GVA, IIIN, LUMN, PLTR, OKTA, PINS, VIXY, RDFN, RGEN, ROK, ROKU, SCHH, SPSB, XHE, PHYS, FCAM, OLED, VOOG, VUZI, WABC, RSP, BILL, TECH, BLNK, BTI, BMBL, CPNG, DNMR, FTCH, GNRC, OGI, IVR, IWM, LMND, MCY, MOLA, NIO, ATOS, OSW,
- Added Positions: XLV, DGRW, XOM, CVX, TOTL, AGGY, COP, BAC, GS, VTEB, BKNG, EOG, JPM, PSX, SLB, KMI, MPC, PXD, MSFT, VLO, WMB, EMR, IHI, JNJ, OKE, HAL, HES, OXY, CRM, BKR, DVN, ICVT, V, WMT, FANG, DISCK, DIS, BOTZ, IBB, MRO, NFLX, WFC, MMM, ABT, ADBE, APA, BDX, BP, CAT, CHGG, EBAY, NOC, PYPL, PG, REGN, SPGI, SWKS, TJX, UNP, UNH, WM, ABBV, ACN, AFL, A, ARE, LNT, GOOG, MO, AWK, AMP, ABC, AMGN, ADI, ANSS, ANET, ADSK, ADP, AZO, BK, BAX, BIO, BKI, BLK, BAH, BSX, AVGO, BF.B, CHRW, COG, CPB, CSL, CBOE, CERN, LNG, CB, CHD, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, CMS, COO, CRON, CCI, CSX, DLR, D, DOV, DTE, DUK, DRE, ETSY, ES, EXPD, FAST, FDX, FIS, FISV, FLT, GRMN, GD, GMAB, GILD, GPN, JKHY, HSIC, HSY, HEXO, HUM, IDXX, INFO, ITW, ILMN, IR, IIPR, IBM, IFF, DVY, LQD, JNPR, KEYS, KMB, KHC, KR, LHX, LH, LLY, LMT, LOW, LULU, MRVL, MCK, MDLZ, MSI, MSCI, NBIX, NTRS, OPTT, ORLY, OTIS, PKG, PANW, PAYX, PENN, PEP, BOND, TROW, PSA, RNR, RSG, ROP, ROST, RCL, RPM, SRPT, SCHW, SMG, SGEN, AOS, SJM, SO, XBI, SPLK, SYK, SNPS, SYY, TGT, TDOC, TXN, TRV, USB, VLY, VMBS, VIG, VAR, VEEV, VRSK, VRTX, WCN, WAT, WST, WU, XLNX,
- Reduced Positions: XLK, VGSH, FMB, XLI, VUG, LIN, XLF, SHW, XLY, SCHX, IEF, APD, QCOM, ECL, NEM, SCHB, DD, FCX, DOW, PPG, BLL, CTVA, SCHZ, GOOGL, DOCU, SPLG, SBUX, COST, IP, LYB, SPY, AMCR, MLM, VMC, ALB, CE, FMC, HD, AGG, IWP, NUE, SLYV, QQQ, IYT, USIG, CORP, SLYG, SPTM, TSLA, FB, IPG, QRVO, RTX, VOO, VCIT, T, CFX, CMCSA, ED, HON, PKW, IWS, IWD, IWF, MRK, NEE, NKE, DGX, SCHG, SCHV, TMUS, ULTA, VEA, VZ, AAP, AMD, AGNC, AKAM, ALXN, ALGN, AEP, AMAT, AZN, B, BIIB, BMRN, BA, BAM, BURL, CZR, CCL, CDK, CCS, CHTR, CI, CLF, CPRT, DVA, DE, DKS, DIN, DLTR, DPZ, DY, EBIX, EIX, ETR, EQIX, F, FBHS, FOXA, FLGT, GIII, AJG, GLPI, GIS, GM, GNTX, GPC, GRWG, GWPH, HOG, HLX, INCY, INMD, ISRG, IONS, IRM, IJH, IWB, USHY, K, KLAC, KOP, LW, LBRDK, LYV, MASI, MKC, MCD, MDT, MGM, MPWR, NEPT, EDU, NVO, NVDA, NXPI, OMC, PATK, PAYC, PKI, PETS, PFE, PM, POR, PGR, PRU, RMD, SBAC, SCHM, SCHD, XLP, SRE, NOW, SIG, SIRI, SKYW, SRLN, TTWO, TMO, TLRY, TLRY, TGI, TWTR, TYL, TSN, UDR, UPS, URI, X, UHS, VFC, ANGL, VOE, VBR, VTI, VWO, VIAC, VTRS, VFF, WAB, WEC,
- Sold Out: SPTS, HST, FDN, FSKR, ESPO, RY, MRNA, TIF, GMED, USCR, RH, TMHC, CRBP, RUN, GMS, MBRX, GOOS, JHG, CDAY, ZM, SDC, BIPC, XLRE, GEO, ATO, CRS, ERIE, FHI, HP, NYCB, NMR, PFS, SPH, SUPN, WOR, GTLS, FSLR, CXO, CZZ, STLA, IRWD, WTRG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC
- WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 766,014 shares, 13.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.61%
- WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) - 655,915 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36%
- SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 642,068 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 103,945 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 108,660 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 18,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $56.51. The stock is now traded at around $56.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.21 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $33.82. The stock is now traded at around $20.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC initiated holding in Insteel Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.95 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $29.82. The stock is now traded at around $36.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Granite Construction Inc (GVA)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC initiated holding in Granite Construction Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.62 and $40.61, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 76.00%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $121.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 111,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 77.65%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 57,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 1297.95%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $107.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 12,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 538.89%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 113.33%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $354.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 29.47%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 35,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67.Sold Out: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $13.5 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $15.62.Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14.Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF. The sale prices were between $64.82 and $81.03, with an estimated average price of $72.85.
