Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal

MINT, MUNI, CHPT, GVA, IIIN, LUMN, PLTR, OKTA, PINS, VIXY, RDFN, RGEN, ROK, ROKU, SCHH, SPSB, XHE, PHYS, FCAM, OLED, VOOG, VUZI, WABC, RSP, BILL, TECH, BLNK, BTI, BMBL, CPNG, DNMR, FTCH, GNRC, OGI, IVR, IWM, LMND, MCY, MOLA, NIO, ATOS, OSW, Added Positions: XLV, DGRW, XOM, CVX, TOTL, AGGY, COP, BAC, GS, VTEB, BKNG, EOG, JPM, PSX, SLB, KMI, MPC, PXD, MSFT, VLO, WMB, EMR, IHI, JNJ, OKE, HAL, HES, OXY, CRM, BKR, DVN, ICVT, V, WMT, FANG, DISCK, DIS, BOTZ, IBB, MRO, NFLX, WFC, MMM, ABT, ADBE, APA, BDX, BP, CAT, CHGG, EBAY, NOC, PYPL, PG, REGN, SPGI, SWKS, TJX, UNP, UNH, WM, ABBV, ACN, AFL, A, ARE, LNT, GOOG, MO, AWK, AMP, ABC, AMGN, ADI, ANSS, ANET, ADSK, ADP, AZO, BK, BAX, BIO, BKI, BLK, BAH, BSX, AVGO, BF.B, CHRW, COG, CPB, CSL, CBOE, CERN, LNG, CB, CHD, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, CMS, COO, CRON, CCI, CSX, DLR, D, DOV, DTE, DUK, DRE, ETSY, ES, EXPD, FAST, FDX, FIS, FISV, FLT, GRMN, GD, GMAB, GILD, GPN, JKHY, HSIC, HSY, HEXO, HUM, IDXX, INFO, ITW, ILMN, IR, IIPR, IBM, IFF, DVY, LQD, JNPR, KEYS, KMB, KHC, KR, LHX, LH, LLY, LMT, LOW, LULU, MRVL, MCK, MDLZ, MSI, MSCI, NBIX, NTRS, OPTT, ORLY, OTIS, PKG, PANW, PAYX, PENN, PEP, BOND, TROW, PSA, RNR, RSG, ROP, ROST, RCL, RPM, SRPT, SCHW, SMG, SGEN, AOS, SJM, SO, XBI, SPLK, SYK, SNPS, SYY, TGT, TDOC, TXN, TRV, USB, VLY, VMBS, VIG, VAR, VEEV, VRSK, VRTX, WCN, WAT, WST, WU, XLNX,

XLK, VGSH, FMB, XLI, VUG, LIN, XLF, SHW, XLY, SCHX, IEF, APD, QCOM, ECL, NEM, SCHB, DD, FCX, DOW, PPG, BLL, CTVA, SCHZ, GOOGL, DOCU, SPLG, SBUX, COST, IP, LYB, SPY, AMCR, MLM, VMC, ALB, CE, FMC, HD, AGG, IWP, NUE, SLYV, QQQ, IYT, USIG, CORP, SLYG, SPTM, TSLA, FB, IPG, QRVO, RTX, VOO, VCIT, T, CFX, CMCSA, ED, HON, PKW, IWS, IWD, IWF, MRK, NEE, NKE, DGX, SCHG, SCHV, TMUS, ULTA, VEA, VZ, AAP, AMD, AGNC, AKAM, ALXN, ALGN, AEP, AMAT, AZN, B, BIIB, BMRN, BA, BAM, BURL, CZR, CCL, CDK, CCS, CHTR, CI, CLF, CPRT, DVA, DE, DKS, DIN, DLTR, DPZ, DY, EBIX, EIX, ETR, EQIX, F, FBHS, FOXA, FLGT, GIII, AJG, GLPI, GIS, GM, GNTX, GPC, GRWG, GWPH, HOG, HLX, INCY, INMD, ISRG, IONS, IRM, IJH, IWB, USHY, K, KLAC, KOP, LW, LBRDK, LYV, MASI, MKC, MCD, MDT, MGM, MPWR, NEPT, EDU, NVO, NVDA, NXPI, OMC, PATK, PAYC, PKI, PETS, PFE, PM, POR, PGR, PRU, RMD, SBAC, SCHM, SCHD, XLP, SRE, NOW, SIG, SIRI, SKYW, SRLN, TTWO, TMO, TLRY, TLRY, TGI, TWTR, TYL, TSN, UDR, UPS, URI, X, UHS, VFC, ANGL, VOE, VBR, VTI, VWO, VIAC, VTRS, VFF, WAB, WEC, Sold Out: SPTS, HST, FDN, FSKR, ESPO, RY, MRNA, TIF, GMED, USCR, RH, TMHC, CRBP, RUN, GMS, MBRX, GOOS, JHG, CDAY, ZM, SDC, BIPC, XLRE, GEO, ATO, CRS, ERIE, FHI, HP, NYCB, NMR, PFS, SPH, SUPN, WOR, GTLS, FSLR, CXO, CZZ, STLA, IRWD, WTRG,

Investment company Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Linde PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC owns 1015 stocks with a total value of $317 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prestige+wealth+management+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 766,014 shares, 13.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.61% WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) - 655,915 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36% SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 642,068 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 103,945 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 108,660 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 18,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $56.51. The stock is now traded at around $56.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.21 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $33.82. The stock is now traded at around $20.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC initiated holding in Insteel Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.95 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $29.82. The stock is now traded at around $36.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC initiated holding in Granite Construction Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.62 and $40.61, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 76.00%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $121.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 111,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 77.65%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 57,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 1297.95%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $107.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 12,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 538.89%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 113.33%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $354.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 29.47%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 35,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $13.5 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $15.62.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF. The sale prices were between $64.82 and $81.03, with an estimated average price of $72.85.