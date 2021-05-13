Logo
Homepage
Ethic Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ethic Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, AT&T Inc, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Skyworks Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ethic Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Ethic Inc. owns 485 stocks with a total value of $561 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ethic Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ethic+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ethic Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 252,875 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.14%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 111,668 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.56%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,302 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.93%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,734 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.05%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 17,323 shares, 1.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.15%
New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $25.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Loews Corp (L)

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Loews Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.4 and $52.86, with an estimated average price of $48.72. The stock is now traded at around $56.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $147.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Avangrid Inc (AGR)

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Avangrid Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.47 and $49.88, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $50.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $44.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.81 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $47.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.14%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $122.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 252,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 36.56%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $239.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 111,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 42.93%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3151.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 6,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 39.05%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2200.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 6,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 88.58%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 145,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 41.15%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $405.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 17,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $150.72 and $194.14, with an estimated average price of $174.06.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59.

Sold Out: Copart Inc (CPRT)

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $103.99 and $122.18, with an estimated average price of $112.86.

Sold Out: Incyte Corp (INCY)

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $76.02 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $85.34.

Sold Out: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $41.37.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ethic Inc..

1. Ethic Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ethic Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ethic Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ethic Inc. keeps buying
