Ethic Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

New Purchases: AGR, DLR, L, DVN, HIG, VER, BWA, SBAC, IR, GNRC, NDAQ, CMC, CNC, AVY, CPA, ALB, ZM, VICI, ST, KEYS, MLM, QRVO, FOX, PNR, CHDN, NGG, KMX, LEN, ITT, LH, CRL, RCL, CPB, ESS, JHX, SYF, DFS, ZBRA, PANW, LEA, CM, HUBS, GM, TDOC, WRK, RS, WDC, LSTR, TPR, COP, CREE, DELL, FDX, TU, WYNN, XLRN, ANET, GDDY, NVCR, RACE, LW, TCF, STM, EOG, WAT, NWN, TECH, SXT, KSU, PHM, EMN, SYK, LNG, ALK, IJR, IVZ, EXR, FRC, AVNT, HI, XPO, NWL, IRM, SFL, LFC, AT, WTI, GORO, BTG,

AGR, DLR, L, DVN, HIG, VER, BWA, SBAC, IR, GNRC, NDAQ, CMC, CNC, AVY, CPA, ALB, ZM, VICI, ST, KEYS, MLM, QRVO, FOX, PNR, CHDN, NGG, KMX, LEN, ITT, LH, CRL, RCL, CPB, ESS, JHX, SYF, DFS, ZBRA, PANW, LEA, CM, HUBS, GM, TDOC, WRK, RS, WDC, LSTR, TPR, COP, CREE, DELL, FDX, TU, WYNN, XLRN, ANET, GDDY, NVCR, RACE, LW, TCF, STM, EOG, WAT, NWN, TECH, SXT, KSU, PHM, EMN, SYK, LNG, ALK, IJR, IVZ, EXR, FRC, AVNT, HI, XPO, NWL, IRM, SFL, LFC, AT, WTI, GORO, BTG, Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, T, INTC, UNH, HD, CMCSA, ZTS, GOOG, DHR, NVDA, MA, TMO, PYPL, CSCO, IBM, NKE, AVGO, AMAT, ACN, ADBE, AMGN, DE, PEP, VZ, SBUX, PNC, APTV, PRU, SCHW, GILD, MDLZ, ISRG, TFC, COF, MU, AXP, MET, TSLA, EMR, ABT, USB, MRK, MCD, BKNG, AMT, IFF, CRM, QCOM, KR, CHTR, SHW, UPS, TGT, TJX, ECL, ANTM, FITB, GLW, LRCX, CI, V, DD, ES, JCI, INTU, MAR, CB, SPGI, MKC, CTVA, ORCL, EIX, MMC, EW, CME, BSX, ATVI, EL, EQR, AMP, BK, NOW, HLT, A, SRE, DEO, WM, IPG, ICE, PCAR, SQ, UBER, CARR, ADSK, PPG, KMB, GIS, ILMN, ATO, XYL, KHC, OKE, AMD, HRL, SYY, ADP, AFL, STT, MS, JPM, HPQ, GPN, WELL, IDXX, PSA, PFG, URI, MCO, ARE, TAK, IQV, TWTR, CTLT, TWLO, LLY, JBHT, RF, HFC, PLD, SAP, VFC, TRV, CHD, CTAS, EXPE, VIAC, CMG, SKM, HES, EQIX, MSCI, CFG, ETSY, HP, SNPS, GPC, VOD, WAB, BUD, WLTW, HBAN, KMI, AON, SONY, SPG, PEAK, CLX, ED, SWK, RELX, BNS, KB, SGEN, FB, HPE, SPOT, EBAY, WST, UL, SLB, GS, PGR, OMC, SJM, ALL, CAT, TEF, ROK, DHI, WTRG, VRTX, CIB, AJG, HUM, LNC, DOV, SNY, SAN, MRVL, CBRE, FAST, AVB, VMC, PWR, BXP, ASML, ABB, ALXN, BMO, TRI, KDP, VRSK, OTIS, O, BBY, KEY, MDT, TAP, UNP, NVS, MXIM, HST, EA, TTWO, TER, K, TLK, PKI, BIIB, VTR, LUMN, CTSH, COO, YUM, TFX, XRAY, HOLX, LOGI, REG, MELI, WDAY, INFO, UBS, DOCU, HWM, EXPD, C, BAC, AZN, TSM, HSBC, SIRI, NSC, EFX, BBVA, MUFG, ALGN, CDNS, WPP, DRI, BKR, SNA, MBT, MGM, ANSS, WPM, BF.B, RMD, IT, MTD, SJR, MKTX, PDD, SHOP, YNDX, FBHS, EPAM, TMUS, RNG, ERIC, GWW, NOK, LOW, AME, BAX, FISV, F, DLTR, DRE, CHRW, STE, FUL, AGCO, SMTC, WSO, FHN, BDX, SHG, MCHP, NMR, CCJ, LPL, GRMN, LYG, ODFL, NJR, BCE, WEX, LULU, DISCK, FLT, VEEV, ZEN, PRAH, TRU, CABO, AEG, ING, SR, CCI, MMM, XLNX, IP, VRSN, SMFG, NFLX, NTRS, CIG, MAS, UDR, CAJ, BLL, RCI, ITUB, PH, ENTG, CHT, POOL, UMC, TGI, EPM, ABEV, AXTA, OKTA,

AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, T, INTC, UNH, HD, CMCSA, ZTS, GOOG, DHR, NVDA, MA, TMO, PYPL, CSCO, IBM, NKE, AVGO, AMAT, ACN, ADBE, AMGN, DE, PEP, VZ, SBUX, PNC, APTV, PRU, SCHW, GILD, MDLZ, ISRG, TFC, COF, MU, AXP, MET, TSLA, EMR, ABT, USB, MRK, MCD, BKNG, AMT, IFF, CRM, QCOM, KR, CHTR, SHW, UPS, TGT, TJX, ECL, ANTM, FITB, GLW, LRCX, CI, V, DD, ES, JCI, INTU, MAR, CB, SPGI, MKC, CTVA, ORCL, EIX, MMC, EW, CME, BSX, ATVI, EL, EQR, AMP, BK, NOW, HLT, A, SRE, DEO, WM, IPG, ICE, PCAR, SQ, UBER, CARR, ADSK, PPG, KMB, GIS, ILMN, ATO, XYL, KHC, OKE, AMD, HRL, SYY, ADP, AFL, STT, MS, JPM, HPQ, GPN, WELL, IDXX, PSA, PFG, URI, MCO, ARE, TAK, IQV, TWTR, CTLT, TWLO, LLY, JBHT, RF, HFC, PLD, SAP, VFC, TRV, CHD, CTAS, EXPE, VIAC, CMG, SKM, HES, EQIX, MSCI, CFG, ETSY, HP, SNPS, GPC, VOD, WAB, BUD, WLTW, HBAN, KMI, AON, SONY, SPG, PEAK, CLX, ED, SWK, RELX, BNS, KB, SGEN, FB, HPE, SPOT, EBAY, WST, UL, SLB, GS, PGR, OMC, SJM, ALL, CAT, TEF, ROK, DHI, WTRG, VRTX, CIB, AJG, HUM, LNC, DOV, SNY, SAN, MRVL, CBRE, FAST, AVB, VMC, PWR, BXP, ASML, ABB, ALXN, BMO, TRI, KDP, VRSK, OTIS, O, BBY, KEY, MDT, TAP, UNP, NVS, MXIM, HST, EA, TTWO, TER, K, TLK, PKI, BIIB, VTR, LUMN, CTSH, COO, YUM, TFX, XRAY, HOLX, LOGI, REG, MELI, WDAY, INFO, UBS, DOCU, HWM, EXPD, C, BAC, AZN, TSM, HSBC, SIRI, NSC, EFX, BBVA, MUFG, ALGN, CDNS, WPP, DRI, BKR, SNA, MBT, MGM, ANSS, WPM, BF.B, RMD, IT, MTD, SJR, MKTX, PDD, SHOP, YNDX, FBHS, EPAM, TMUS, RNG, ERIC, GWW, NOK, LOW, AME, BAX, FISV, F, DLTR, DRE, CHRW, STE, FUL, AGCO, SMTC, WSO, FHN, BDX, SHG, MCHP, NMR, CCJ, LPL, GRMN, LYG, ODFL, NJR, BCE, WEX, LULU, DISCK, FLT, VEEV, ZEN, PRAH, TRU, CABO, AEG, ING, SR, CCI, MMM, XLNX, IP, VRSN, SMFG, NFLX, NTRS, CIG, MAS, UDR, CAJ, BLL, RCI, ITUB, PH, ENTG, CHT, POOL, UMC, TGI, EPM, ABEV, AXTA, OKTA, Reduced Positions: PG, JNJ, BMY, GSK, ABBV, WBA, HSY, WBK, KO, HMC, BABA, DIS, DG, AIG, AKAM, ITW, CL, ZBH, CSX, BBD, CAG, PAYX, RY, HCA, TEL, ETN, ENB, BLK, REGN, MFG, APH, PFE, TM, ADI, CS, HAL, CVS, ASX, ALLE, COST, SLF, TS, CMA, TXN, WERN, TD, CE, BBDO, FRT, CERN, ALLY, PHG,

PG, JNJ, BMY, GSK, ABBV, WBA, HSY, WBK, KO, HMC, BABA, DIS, DG, AIG, AKAM, ITW, CL, ZBH, CSX, BBD, CAG, PAYX, RY, HCA, TEL, ETN, ENB, BLK, REGN, MFG, APH, PFE, TM, ADI, CS, HAL, CVS, ASX, ALLE, COST, SLF, TS, CMA, TXN, WERN, TD, CE, BBDO, FRT, CERN, ALLY, PHG, Sold Out: SWKS, LHX, CPRT, INCY, VNO, 50AA, JD, TKR, SJW, CMS, BCS, ABC, NLY, MSI, ROP, CCK, CCU, EXC, SM, UUUU,

Investment company Ethic Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, AT&T Inc, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Skyworks Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ethic Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Ethic Inc. owns 485 stocks with a total value of $561 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ethic Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ethic+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 252,875 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 111,668 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.56% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,302 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.93% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,734 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.05% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 17,323 shares, 1.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.15%

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $25.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Loews Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.4 and $52.86, with an estimated average price of $48.72. The stock is now traded at around $56.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $147.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Avangrid Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.47 and $49.88, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $50.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $44.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.81 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $47.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.14%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $122.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 252,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 36.56%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $239.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 111,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 42.93%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3151.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 6,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 39.05%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2200.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 6,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 88.58%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 145,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 41.15%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $405.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 17,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $150.72 and $194.14, with an estimated average price of $174.06.

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59.

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $103.99 and $122.18, with an estimated average price of $112.86.

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $76.02 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $85.34.

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $41.37.

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.