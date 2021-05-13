Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Ave

- New Purchases: TIP, USFR, VTIP, ASML, SGEN, SHW, DAL, BKLN, HYS, ABC, FDX, HSY, MCK, IEF,
- Added Positions: VCSH, VEU, AAPL, TDTT, SCHD, TSLA, NEAR, VTI, MINT, IVV, TOTL, IEMG, RSP, GILD, VXUS, GLD, VZ, MMM, VB, NFLX, NVDA, QUAL, C, BND, VTEB, IEI, AMZN, JPST, PFE, CWB, BAC, PFF, ADBE, IWD, HDV, SCHW, COST, MA, SBUX, RTX, IWM, UPS, VYMI, VEA, TGT, SCHM, SCHA, FB, IGSB, MRK, CMCSA, BABA, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, DIA, VV, SPY, IWN, AXP, GS, PG, MS, HON, JNJ, BLK, FDN, MNA, IBM, VNQ, WMT, VIG, IJR, UNH, ADP, NEE, BRK.B, MTUM, SHY, SKYY, VXF, VGSH, IJS, MUB, MCD, ACN, GIS, JPM, PEP, T, ABT, VRP, MO, AMAT, BA, BMY, CVX, SCHB, DON, ORCL, TRV, LOW, LMT, DIS, APTV, BOND, KO, KMB, SLYV, CMI, ANTM, D, ETN, EMR, IJT, PHM, VWO, ITW,
- Sold Out: NSRGY, SGT, MU, WBA,
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 102,375 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 122,690 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.21%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 106,158 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 31,549 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 116,656 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)
Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $601.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $279.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $43.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.71%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 117,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.07%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $61.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 175,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTT)
Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index by 30.16%. The purchase prices were between $26.02 and $26.37, with an estimated average price of $26.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 167,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 118.49%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $589.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 21.45%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 85,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 51.80%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Nestle SA (NSRGY)
Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $104.82 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $111.4.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)
Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44.
