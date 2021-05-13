Logo
Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Ave

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, Tesla Inc, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Nestle SA, Seagen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC owns 186 stocks with a total value of $352 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pinnacle+wealth+management+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC
  1. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 102,375 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 122,690 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.21%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 106,158 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 31,549 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36%
  5. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 116,656 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $601.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $279.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $43.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.71%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 117,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.07%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $61.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 175,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index by 30.16%. The purchase prices were between $26.02 and $26.37, with an estimated average price of $26.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 167,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 118.49%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $589.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 21.45%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 85,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 51.80%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Nestle SA (NSRGY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $104.82 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $111.4.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89.

Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC keeps buying
