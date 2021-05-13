Champlain Investment Partners, LLC Buys Clorox Co, Hormel Foods Corp, McCormick Inc, Sells Q2 Holdings Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Pure Storage Inc

New Purchases: CLX, HRL, MKC, TNDM, VRSK, LESL, MRVI, QLYS, OM, VCYT, BRP, CENTA, LUNG, ESE, ROCK, TRNS, SUMO, A8C3, SE,

Burlington, X1, based Investment company Champlain Investment Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Clorox Co, Hormel Foods Corp, McCormick Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, sells Q2 Holdings Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Pure Storage Inc, Pluralsight Inc, Splunk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Champlain Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Champlain Investment Partners, LLC owns 136 stocks with a total value of $19.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) - 6,529,175 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09% Fortive Corp (FTV) - 5,545,830 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.31% AMETEK Inc (AME) - 2,967,535 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% Medallia Inc (MDLA) - 13,272,205 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.33% Workday Inc (WDAY) - 1,478,550 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $181.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,039,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.97 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $47.3. The stock is now traded at around $46.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 2,706,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97. The stock is now traded at around $88.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,408,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.28 and $104.34, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $79.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,342,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25. The stock is now traded at around $172.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 507,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $26.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,732,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc by 218.91%. The purchase prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,388,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Nordson Corp by 90.39%. The purchase prices were between $178.99 and $207.34, with an estimated average price of $194.67. The stock is now traded at around $200.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 967,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 92.16%. The purchase prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,871,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Blackbaud Inc by 121.54%. The purchase prices were between $57.16 and $78.99, with an estimated average price of $69.12. The stock is now traded at around $67.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,693,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Wingstop Inc by 149.16%. The purchase prices were between $116.17 and $171.37, with an estimated average price of $141.09. The stock is now traded at around $132.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 708,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Asana Inc by 51.70%. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,044,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in RBC Bearings Inc. The sale prices were between $167.33 and $203.62, with an estimated average price of $188.03.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Shake Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $82.43 and $130.76, with an estimated average price of $114.67.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in H.B. Fuller Co. The sale prices were between $50.75 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $56.85.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Freshpet Inc. The sale prices were between $136.64 and $172.52, with an estimated average price of $151.2.