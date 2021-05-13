Champlain Investment Partners, LLC Buys Clorox Co, Hormel Foods Corp, McCormick Inc, Sells Q2 Holdings Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Pure Storage Inc

- New Purchases: CLX, HRL, MKC, TNDM, VRSK, LESL, MRVI, QLYS, OM, VCYT, BRP, CENTA, LUNG, ESE, ROCK, TRNS, SUMO, A8C3, SE,
- Added Positions: RBA, NDSN, CHD, BLKB, WING, ASAN, BL, AQUA, PFPT, TMX, FTV, ATR, PLNT, MDLA, SNPS, NEWR, TAP, EW, MASI, PANW, GMED, CLVT, WAT, WK, TCMD, BIO, CPB, CSII, SMPL, ENV, WWW, HSY, AIMC, OMCL, OKTA, ARGO, CCF, VAPO, IART, MSA, NTRS, TWNK, CMD, YEXT, JBT, INSP, TENB, SYBT, AME, CSWI, ZS, EYE, ELF, B, ATRC, INDB, SXI, JJSF, JRVR, JW.A, LANC, MGPI, ROK, AIN, SIGI, SXT, BMTC, MELI, ARCE, PLMR, WASH,
- Reduced Positions: QTWO, ULTA, PSTG, SPLK, THS, TECH, NVST, TSCO, NOW, SIVB, LW, SAIL, AVNS, GNRC, BGS, SMAR, AJG, WDAY, WST, PBH, CTLT, ZEN, ALGN, PEN, SBH, GTH, API,
- Sold Out: PS, ROLL, FUL, SHAK, FRPT,
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) - 6,529,175 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
- Fortive Corp (FTV) - 5,545,830 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.31%
- AMETEK Inc (AME) - 2,967,535 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
- Medallia Inc (MDLA) - 13,272,205 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.33%
- Workday Inc (WDAY) - 1,478,550 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $181.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,039,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.97 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $47.3. The stock is now traded at around $46.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 2,706,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97. The stock is now traded at around $88.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,408,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.28 and $104.34, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $79.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,342,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25. The stock is now traded at around $172.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 507,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Leslies Inc (LESL)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $26.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,732,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc by 218.91%. The purchase prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,388,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nordson Corp (NDSN)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Nordson Corp by 90.39%. The purchase prices were between $178.99 and $207.34, with an estimated average price of $194.67. The stock is now traded at around $200.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 967,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 92.16%. The purchase prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,871,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Blackbaud Inc (BLKB)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Blackbaud Inc by 121.54%. The purchase prices were between $57.16 and $78.99, with an estimated average price of $69.12. The stock is now traded at around $67.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,693,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wingstop Inc (WING)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Wingstop Inc by 149.16%. The purchase prices were between $116.17 and $171.37, with an estimated average price of $141.09. The stock is now traded at around $132.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 708,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Asana Inc (ASAN)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Asana Inc by 51.70%. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,044,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44.Sold Out: RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in RBC Bearings Inc. The sale prices were between $167.33 and $203.62, with an estimated average price of $188.03.Sold Out: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Shake Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $82.43 and $130.76, with an estimated average price of $114.67.Sold Out: H.B. Fuller Co (FUL)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in H.B. Fuller Co. The sale prices were between $50.75 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $56.85.Sold Out: Freshpet Inc (FRPT)
Champlain Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Freshpet Inc. The sale prices were between $136.64 and $172.52, with an estimated average price of $151.2.
