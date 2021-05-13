Logo
Platinum Investment Management Ltd Buys ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, The Mosaic Co, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Facebook Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Sydney Australia 2000, C3, based Investment company Platinum Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, The Mosaic Co, Barrick Gold Corp, Ciena Corp, sells Booking Holdings Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Facebook Inc, General Electric Co, FedEx Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Platinum Investment Management Ltd owns 137 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/platinum+investment+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
  1. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 11,958,705 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.96%
  2. General Electric Co (GE) - 24,538,685 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.61%
  3. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 3,600,735 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.11%
  4. Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 7,609,603 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%
  5. Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 1,931,739 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.88%
New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 2,929,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $111.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 179,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in SilverCrest Metals Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.27 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $9.16. The stock is now traded at around $8.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Suzano SA (SUZ)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Suzano SA. The purchase prices were between $10.84 and $14.18, with an estimated average price of $12.61. The stock is now traded at around $12.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,241,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exagen Inc (XGN)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Exagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.9 and $22, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $12.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 141,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 74.96%. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74. The stock is now traded at around $29.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 11,958,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp by 109.32%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $56.05, with an estimated average price of $45.29. The stock is now traded at around $64.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 4,289,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 63.31%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 7,673,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ciena Corp (CIEN)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Ciena Corp by 4310.86%. The purchase prices were between $48.87 and $57.24, with an estimated average price of $53.85. The stock is now traded at around $49.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 726,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Quanterix Corp (QTRX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Quanterix Corp by 44.29%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $90.64, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $47.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 459,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Genetron Holdings Ltd (GTH)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Genetron Holdings Ltd by 65.78%. The purchase prices were between $13.71 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $23.01. The stock is now traded at around $18.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 697,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Sold Out: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $34.27 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $42.13.

Sold Out: United States Steel Corp (X)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in United States Steel Corp. The sale prices were between $16.26 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $19.7.

Sold Out: bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $25.62 and $52.33, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Sold Out: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The sale prices were between $7.02 and $12.83, with an estimated average price of $9.53.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.



Here is the complete portfolio of PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. Also check out:

1. PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD keeps buying
