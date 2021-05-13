Platinum Investment Management Ltd Buys ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, The Mosaic Co, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Facebook Inc

New Purchases: MOS, ICE, SILV, SUZ, XGN, RXDX, RXDX, ALBO, LUMN, T, STT, VRTX,

MOS, ICE, SILV, SUZ, XGN, RXDX, RXDX, ALBO, LUMN, T, STT, VRTX, Added Positions: ZTO, LPX, GOLD, CIEN, WAB, QTRX, GILD, GTH, CHRS, CTMX, BNTX, ASMB, CVAC, COGT, BIO, INBX, HCM, ZYME, ESPR, MASS, SYNH, NSTG, CAH, ARCT, BCEL, ADPT, CNTG, STOR, AMGN, UHS, PBR, ORCL, MSI, IBM, ITUB,

ZTO, LPX, GOLD, CIEN, WAB, QTRX, GILD, GTH, CHRS, CTMX, BNTX, ASMB, CVAC, COGT, BIO, INBX, HCM, ZYME, ESPR, MASS, SYNH, NSTG, CAH, ARCT, BCEL, ADPT, CNTG, STOR, AMGN, UHS, PBR, ORCL, MSI, IBM, ITUB, Reduced Positions: BKNG, FB, GE, FDX, MU, ALLY, SWKS, FCX, GOOG, AMBA, MCHP, YUMC, MDLA, NOAH, LRCX, JD, TCOM, ULTA, INFO, HTHT, KSS, SIX, SIG, PACB, FUN, CVNA, MLCO, BCRX, AEO, GOOGL, ZLAB, EFX, LYB, LIVN, FPRX, ROKU, INFI, TWLO, MRUS, NTLA, PLNT, LPTX, AGIO, RCUS, MGTA, ORTX, OCFT, FOXA, PYPL, HBI, MOMO, GS, INTC, MFC, MRK, OMC, PRU, SLB,

BKNG, FB, GE, FDX, MU, ALLY, SWKS, FCX, GOOG, AMBA, MCHP, YUMC, MDLA, NOAH, LRCX, JD, TCOM, ULTA, INFO, HTHT, KSS, SIX, SIG, PACB, FUN, CVNA, MLCO, BCRX, AEO, GOOGL, ZLAB, EFX, LYB, LIVN, FPRX, ROKU, INFI, TWLO, MRUS, NTLA, PLNT, LPTX, AGIO, RCUS, MGTA, ORTX, OCFT, FOXA, PYPL, HBI, MOMO, GS, INTC, MFC, MRK, OMC, PRU, SLB, Sold Out: CARR, STLD, X, BLUE, FTI, SBUX, SEAS, WH, MTN, JNJ, GOOS, PKI, MRNA, APPN, RAMP, YY, DISCA,

Sydney Australia 2000, C3, based Investment company Platinum Investment Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, The Mosaic Co, Barrick Gold Corp, Ciena Corp, sells Booking Holdings Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Facebook Inc, General Electric Co, FedEx Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Platinum Investment Management Ltd owns 137 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/platinum+investment+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 11,958,705 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.96% General Electric Co (GE) - 24,538,685 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.61% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 3,600,735 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.11% Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 7,609,603 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93% Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 1,931,739 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.88%

Platinum Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 2,929,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $111.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 179,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in SilverCrest Metals Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.27 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $9.16. The stock is now traded at around $8.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Suzano SA. The purchase prices were between $10.84 and $14.18, with an estimated average price of $12.61. The stock is now traded at around $12.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,241,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Exagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.9 and $22, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $12.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 141,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 74.96%. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74. The stock is now traded at around $29.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 11,958,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp by 109.32%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $56.05, with an estimated average price of $45.29. The stock is now traded at around $64.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 4,289,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 63.31%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 7,673,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Ciena Corp by 4310.86%. The purchase prices were between $48.87 and $57.24, with an estimated average price of $53.85. The stock is now traded at around $49.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 726,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Quanterix Corp by 44.29%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $90.64, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $47.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 459,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Genetron Holdings Ltd by 65.78%. The purchase prices were between $13.71 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $23.01. The stock is now traded at around $18.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 697,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $34.27 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $42.13.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in United States Steel Corp. The sale prices were between $16.26 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $19.7.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $25.62 and $52.33, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The sale prices were between $7.02 and $12.83, with an estimated average price of $9.53.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.