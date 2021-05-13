Robbins Farley Llc Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Autodesk Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Pfizer Inc

New Purchases: SCHD, KO, ADSK, LMT, V, SNA, TJX, PFF, T, BNTX, STT, CVS, IBB, CWB, SCHF, VWO, ABBV, MRK, ABT, MMD, NEE, DUK, EMR, UPS, BRK.B, NEA, ET, BAC, TAP, AZO, AZN, SWKS, RGR, DHR, GD, NXPI, DHI, SBSW, HBI, PFSI, SCHW, DEM, FNDA, FNDF, FNDX, ITOT, LIT, SPY, AMGN, EGBN, GGB, MSM, HZO, MXIM, ES, ORCL, RIO, KALU, TDY, TXN, WETF, HSY, SCHH, FNF, TSLA, CLI, WCC, JETS, USLM, UL, AM, SSRM, EEM, KHC, SYY, AIV, CVX, TRTN, DBX,

MLM, WMT, DG, AMZN, HD, DPZ, AAPL, RTX, CHD, BMY, PNQI, DE, SCHX, XOM, SCHA, VOO, F, PBCT, IFGL, PBE, PTF, VPU, VTWO, Reduced Positions: CMCSA, WM, PGX, CAT, INTC, GOOGL, ROST, FBHS, IBM, BIDU, MMM, PBH, MSFT, STZ, SBUX, SO, FB, ULTA, IIPR, BA, SCHV, NKE, VTRS, MET, GE, IT,

CMCSA, WM, PGX, CAT, INTC, GOOGL, ROST, FBHS, IBM, BIDU, MMM, PBH, MSFT, STZ, SBUX, SO, FB, ULTA, IIPR, BA, SCHV, NKE, VTRS, MET, GE, IT, Sold Out: VZ, PFE, SHW, AVGO, FISV, DLR, JPM, PEG, WTRG, MA, ACN, DOC, JNJ, FAN, NFE, RRR, JD, SAIL, LIND, XLY, CDLX, GMAB, NEO, CALX, TMO, RBBN, OHI, GES, COST, CELH, CLVS, VAC, MTSI, UNH, TGT, FIT, UBER, GLW, AMD,

Investment company Robbins Farley Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Autodesk Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Visa Inc, sells Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Broadcom Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robbins Farley Llc. As of 2021Q1, Robbins Farley Llc owns 173 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 69,640 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. New Position Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 85,625 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. New Position The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 12,897 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.69% Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 17,474 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.39% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 28,658 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.6%

Robbins Farley Llc initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $75.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 69,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robbins Farley Llc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 85,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robbins Farley Llc initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $269.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 10,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robbins Farley Llc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $380.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 6,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robbins Farley Llc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $220.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 10,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robbins Farley Llc initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.72 and $232.04, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $245.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 6,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robbins Farley Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3151.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robbins Farley Llc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 8807.89%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $82.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robbins Farley Llc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 1620.00%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $373.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 86 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robbins Farley Llc added to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 45.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $18.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robbins Farley Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $85.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 16 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robbins Farley Llc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 1500.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robbins Farley Llc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Robbins Farley Llc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Robbins Farley Llc sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3.

Robbins Farley Llc sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8.

Robbins Farley Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Robbins Farley Llc sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.