Robbins Farley Llc Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Autodesk Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Pfizer Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Robbins Farley Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Autodesk Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Visa Inc, sells Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Broadcom Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robbins Farley Llc. As of 2021Q1, Robbins Farley Llc owns 173 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROBBINS FARLEY LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/robbins+farley+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROBBINS FARLEY LLC
  1. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 69,640 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 85,625 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 12,897 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.69%
  4. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 17,474 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.39%
  5. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 28,658 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.6%
New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Robbins Farley Llc initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $75.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 69,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Robbins Farley Llc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 85,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Robbins Farley Llc initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $269.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 10,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Robbins Farley Llc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $380.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 6,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Robbins Farley Llc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $220.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 10,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

Robbins Farley Llc initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.72 and $232.04, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $245.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 6,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Robbins Farley Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3151.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Robbins Farley Llc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 8807.89%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $82.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Robbins Farley Llc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 1620.00%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $373.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 86 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)

Robbins Farley Llc added to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 45.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $18.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Robbins Farley Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $85.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 16 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Robbins Farley Llc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 1500.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Robbins Farley Llc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Robbins Farley Llc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Robbins Farley Llc sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3.

Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Robbins Farley Llc sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Robbins Farley Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Robbins Farley Llc sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.



