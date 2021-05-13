Titan Capital Management, LLC Buys WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: USFR, VGSH, VBR, VOE, VWO, OXY, TPR, EWBC, MOS, FCX, IAC, SBNY, MSFT,

USFR, VGSH, VBR, VOE, VWO, OXY, TPR, EWBC, MOS, FCX, IAC, SBNY, MSFT, Added Positions: BSV, BIL, VTI, ALGN, VALE,

BSV, BIL, VTI, ALGN, VALE, Reduced Positions: QQQ, PYPL,

QQQ, PYPL, Sold Out: SHY, IAU, IEF, SHV, LQD, TLT, AAPL, AMD, NVDA, FDX, AMZN, ROKU,

Investment company Titan Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Gold Trust, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Titan Capital Management, LLC . As of 2021Q1, Titan Capital Management, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $96 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 172,078 shares, 16.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.91% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 251,108 shares, 16.04% of the total portfolio. New Position WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) - 615,556 shares, 16.04% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 61,901 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 74,785 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. New Position

Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.04%. The holding were 615,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.04%. The holding were 251,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $168.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.64%. The holding were 61,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $139.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.47%. The holding were 74,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.59%. The holding were 158,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 16,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Titan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 592.49%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.8%. The holding were 79,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.

Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.