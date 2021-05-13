Logo
Titan Capital Management, LLC Buys WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Titan Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Gold Trust, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Titan Capital Management, LLC . As of 2021Q1, Titan Capital Management, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $96 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Titan Capital Management, LLC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/titan+capital+management%2C+llc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Titan Capital Management, LLC
  1. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 172,078 shares, 16.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.91%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 251,108 shares, 16.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) - 615,556 shares, 16.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 61,901 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 74,785 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.04%. The holding were 615,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.04%. The holding were 251,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $168.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.64%. The holding were 61,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $139.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.47%. The holding were 74,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.59%. The holding were 158,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 16,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Titan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 592.49%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.8%. The holding were 79,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.



