Greenwood Gearhart Inc Buys Teradyne Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Walmart Inc, Sells Koninklijke Philips NV, Liberty Latin America, Oracle Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Fayetteville, AR, based Investment company Greenwood Gearhart Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Teradyne Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Walmart Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Schwab International Equity ETF, sells Koninklijke Philips NV, Liberty Latin America, Oracle Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. As of 2021Q1, Greenwood Gearhart Inc owns 80 stocks with a total value of $562 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GREENWOOD GEARHART INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenwood+gearhart+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GREENWOOD GEARHART INC
  1. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 533,360 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89%
  2. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 432,661 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.56%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 195,125 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.69%
  4. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 401,396 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.75%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,214 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $114.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 57,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $454.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 12,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $211.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 43.31%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 138,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 24.97%. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $76.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 56,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.05%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold out a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.09 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $12.11.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12.



