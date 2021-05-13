Greenwood Gearhart Inc Buys Teradyne Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Walmart Inc, Sells Koninklijke Philips NV, Liberty Latin America, Oracle Corp

- New Purchases: TER, TMO, SCHF, BAC, IWM,
- Added Positions: WMT, IGSB, AAPL, IGIB, JPST, UL, MRK, OTIS, VXUS, IGV, V, VNQ, SYK, VZ, FWONK, AON, ATVI, SO, GLW, MSFT, J, NVS, DEO, HD, ARKK, QQQ, VWO, RTX, JNJ, SCHV, AMZN, PG, SCHM, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: PHG, SCHX, CAT, HOMB, ORCL, GM, SCHW, DIS, IWD, MCD, AXP, IWN, CSCO, IBM, BK, ZBH, IWP, DAL, TSN, LOW, KO, IWB, IWO, IWS, SPY, VEA,
- Sold Out: LILA, PM, IWF,
For the details of GREENWOOD GEARHART INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenwood+gearhart+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GREENWOOD GEARHART INC
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 533,360 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89%
- iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 432,661 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.56%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 195,125 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.69%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 401,396 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.75%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,214 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
Greenwood Gearhart Inc initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $114.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 57,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Greenwood Gearhart Inc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $454.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 12,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Greenwood Gearhart Inc initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Greenwood Gearhart Inc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Greenwood Gearhart Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $211.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Greenwood Gearhart Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 43.31%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 138,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Greenwood Gearhart Inc added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 24.97%. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $76.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 56,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Greenwood Gearhart Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.05%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA)
Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold out a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.09 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $12.11.Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12.
Here is the complete portfolio of GREENWOOD GEARHART INC. Also check out:
1. GREENWOOD GEARHART INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GREENWOOD GEARHART INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GREENWOOD GEARHART INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GREENWOOD GEARHART INC keeps buying