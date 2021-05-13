Pathway Capital Management, Lp Buys Beam Therapeutics Inc, Quanterix Corp, Vir Biotechnology Inc, Sells Mersana Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: BEAM, VIR, PDD, RUBY,

Investment company Pathway Capital Management, Lp Current Portfolio ) buys Beam Therapeutics Inc, Quanterix Corp, Vir Biotechnology Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Rubius Therapeutics Inc, sells Mersana Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pathway Capital Management, Lp. As of 2021Q1, Pathway Capital Management, Lp owns 5 stocks with a total value of $10 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Quanterix Corp (QTRX) - 54,946 shares, 33.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1177.81% Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) - 37,399 shares, 31.35% of the total portfolio. New Position Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) - 47,255 shares, 25.38% of the total portfolio. New Position Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 5,151 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. New Position Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY) - 8,562 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. New Position

Pathway Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.28 and $120.75, with an estimated average price of $95.29. The stock is now traded at around $66.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.35%. The holding were 37,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pathway Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.34 and $83.07, with an estimated average price of $54.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.38%. The holding were 47,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pathway Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $124.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.23%. The holding were 5,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pathway Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.02 and $32.01, with an estimated average price of $14.58. The stock is now traded at around $23.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 8,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pathway Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Quanterix Corp by 1177.81%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $90.64, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $47.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.03%. The holding were 54,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pathway Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.31 and $26.52, with an estimated average price of $19.45.