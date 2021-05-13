Logo
Pathway Capital Management, Lp Buys Beam Therapeutics Inc, Quanterix Corp, Vir Biotechnology Inc, Sells Mersana Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pathway Capital Management, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Beam Therapeutics Inc, Quanterix Corp, Vir Biotechnology Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Rubius Therapeutics Inc, sells Mersana Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pathway Capital Management, Lp. As of 2021Q1, Pathway Capital Management, Lp owns 5 stocks with a total value of $10 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PATHWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pathway+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PATHWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP
  1. Quanterix Corp (QTRX) - 54,946 shares, 33.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1177.81%
  2. Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) - 37,399 shares, 31.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) - 47,255 shares, 25.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 5,151 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY) - 8,562 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)

Pathway Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.28 and $120.75, with an estimated average price of $95.29. The stock is now traded at around $66.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.35%. The holding were 37,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)

Pathway Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.34 and $83.07, with an estimated average price of $54.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.38%. The holding were 47,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Pathway Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $124.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.23%. The holding were 5,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY)

Pathway Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.02 and $32.01, with an estimated average price of $14.58. The stock is now traded at around $23.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 8,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Quanterix Corp (QTRX)

Pathway Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Quanterix Corp by 1177.81%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $90.64, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $47.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.03%. The holding were 54,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN)

Pathway Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.31 and $26.52, with an estimated average price of $19.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of PATHWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP. Also check out:

