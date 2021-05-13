Logo
Carlson Capital L P Buys FLIR Systems Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, CoreLogic Inc, Sells , Varian Medical Systems Inc, Lowe's Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dallas, TX, based Investment company Carlson Capital L P (Current Portfolio) buys FLIR Systems Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, CoreLogic Inc, Coherent Inc, Comerica Inc, sells , Varian Medical Systems Inc, Lowe's Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Brinker International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carlson Capital L P. As of 2021Q1, Carlson Capital L P owns 163 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CARLSON CAPITAL L P's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carlson+capital+l+p/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CARLSON CAPITAL L P
  1. SWK Holdings Corp (SWKH) - 9,093,766 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio.
  2. GrubHub Inc (GRUB) - 1,892,971 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.50%
  3. Inphi Corp (IPHI) - 628,221 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.99%
  4. Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 2,444,647 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.12%
  5. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 613,391 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.47%
New Purchase: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

Carlson Capital L P initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $57.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 1,541,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

Carlson Capital L P initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 330,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)

Carlson Capital L P initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $254.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Comerica Inc (CMA)

Carlson Capital L P initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.5 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $65.44. The stock is now traded at around $76.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 520,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Carlson Capital L P initiated holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7. The stock is now traded at around $170.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 207,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Carlson Capital L P initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $241.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 137,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Carlson Capital L P added to a holding in CoreLogic Inc by 465.56%. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 800,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Carlson Capital L P added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 31.98%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $101.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 940,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Carlson Capital L P added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 26.47%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $171.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 613,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

Carlson Capital L P added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 36.50%. The purchase prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78. The stock is now traded at around $89.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 655,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Carlson Capital L P added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 24.12%. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $261.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 255,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)

Carlson Capital L P added to a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc by 339.38%. The purchase prices were between $23.6 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $31.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 439,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Carlson Capital L P sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: (WPX)

Carlson Capital L P sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Carlson Capital L P sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Sold Out: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Carlson Capital L P sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63.

Sold Out: Total SE (TOT)

Carlson Capital L P sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54.

Sold Out: First Horizon Corp (FHN)

Carlson Capital L P sold out a holding in First Horizon Corp. The sale prices were between $12.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $15.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of CARLSON CAPITAL L P. Also check out:

1. CARLSON CAPITAL L P's Undervalued Stocks
2. CARLSON CAPITAL L P's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CARLSON CAPITAL L P's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CARLSON CAPITAL L P keeps buying
