Carlson Capital L P Buys FLIR Systems Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, CoreLogic Inc, Sells , Varian Medical Systems Inc, Lowe's Inc

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Carlson Capital L P Current Portfolio ) buys FLIR Systems Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, CoreLogic Inc, Coherent Inc, Comerica Inc, sells , Varian Medical Systems Inc, Lowe's Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Brinker International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carlson Capital L P. As of 2021Q1, Carlson Capital L P owns 163 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SWK Holdings Corp (SWKH) - 9,093,766 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. GrubHub Inc (GRUB) - 1,892,971 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.50% Inphi Corp (IPHI) - 628,221 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.99% Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 2,444,647 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.12% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 613,391 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.47%

Carlson Capital L P initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $57.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 1,541,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlson Capital L P initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 330,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlson Capital L P initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $254.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlson Capital L P initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.5 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $65.44. The stock is now traded at around $76.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 520,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlson Capital L P initiated holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7. The stock is now traded at around $170.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 207,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlson Capital L P initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $241.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 137,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlson Capital L P added to a holding in CoreLogic Inc by 465.56%. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 800,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlson Capital L P added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 31.98%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $101.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 940,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlson Capital L P added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 26.47%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $171.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 613,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlson Capital L P added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 36.50%. The purchase prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78. The stock is now traded at around $89.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 655,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlson Capital L P added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 24.12%. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $261.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 255,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlson Capital L P added to a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc by 339.38%. The purchase prices were between $23.6 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $31.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 439,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlson Capital L P sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Carlson Capital L P sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63.

Carlson Capital L P sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54.

Carlson Capital L P sold out a holding in First Horizon Corp. The sale prices were between $12.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $15.82.