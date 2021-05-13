Logo
Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Energy ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Energy ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $823 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/main+management+etf+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC
  1. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 2,821,500 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.78%
  2. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 731,500 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.59%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 234,080 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16%
  4. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 526,680 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.2%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 631,180 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.18%
New Purchase: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $72.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.66%. The holding were 685,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $69.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 105,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP)

Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $57 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $59.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 97,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $74.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 70,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (BOTZ)

Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $36.46, with an estimated average price of $34.22. The stock is now traded at around $31.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 143,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO)

Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.82 and $81.03, with an estimated average price of $72.85. The stock is now traded at around $65.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 67,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 25.59%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $121.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 731,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 21.78%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 2,821,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.32%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $211.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 242,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.57%. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 744,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 26.50%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $166.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 267,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 22.91%. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $146.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 150,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

