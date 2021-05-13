Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Energy ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF

New Purchases: VDE, TAN, KOMP, ARKG, BOTZ, ESPO, CLOU,

VDE, TAN, KOMP, ARKG, BOTZ, ESPO, CLOU, Added Positions: XLV, XLF, IWM, SCHV, XLY, PSCT, VLUE, IBB, QQQ, SMH,

XLV, XLF, IWM, SCHV, XLY, PSCT, VLUE, IBB, QQQ, SMH, Reduced Positions: XLK, ITB, XBI,

Investment company Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Energy ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $823 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/main+management+etf+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 2,821,500 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.78% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 731,500 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.59% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 234,080 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 526,680 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.2% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 631,180 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.18%

Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $72.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.66%. The holding were 685,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $69.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 105,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $57 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $59.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 97,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $74.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 70,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $36.46, with an estimated average price of $34.22. The stock is now traded at around $31.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 143,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.82 and $81.03, with an estimated average price of $72.85. The stock is now traded at around $65.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 67,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 25.59%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $121.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 731,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 21.78%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 2,821,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.32%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $211.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 242,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.57%. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 744,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 26.50%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $166.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 267,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 22.91%. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $146.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 150,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.