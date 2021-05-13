Logo
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys General Mills Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Myers Industries Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Downers Grove, IL, based Investment company Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys General Mills Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Microsoft Corp, Lumen Technologies Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Myers Industries Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 120 stocks with a total value of $967 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capstone+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc.
  1. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 1,591,275 shares, 36.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,405,625 shares, 12.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.02%
  3. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 1,745,617 shares, 10.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.20%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 403,440 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%
  5. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 724,788 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.18%
New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $62.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 23,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $131.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 45,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2200.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $89.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.72 and $194.14, with an estimated average price of $174.06. The stock is now traded at around $161.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 23.70%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $239.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.29%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 53.61%. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $111.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 20.76%. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06. The stock is now traded at around $64.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 35.61%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN)

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 29.23%. The purchase prices were between $13.02 and $13.86, with an estimated average price of $13.51. The stock is now traded at around $13.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Myers Industries Inc (MYE)

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Myers Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $19.06 and $23.98, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.

Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

