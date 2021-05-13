Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys General Mills Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Myers Industries Inc

- New Purchases: GIS, DRI, LUMN, GOOGL, PTON, AON, NVDA, SWKS, VGT, KHC, SHOP, GOOG, ZNGA, BX, CHY, MS, LOW, HON, HD, EPD, IGR, PBR, AFI,
- Added Positions: BND, IWB, BNDX, VTI, VXUS, MCD, MSFT, CME, ICE, VEA, COST, JNJ, BMY, VTEB, ALK, T, VZ, EVN, BXMX, QCOM, WBT, ABBV, V, QQQX, MQT, UNH, PG, PEP, F, XOM, CAT, ADM, ACN, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: VIG, IWV, IXUS, AAPL, BRK.B, FITB, MDY, WEC, PFE, AMZN, ESTC, PYPL, CBOE, XIN, DIS, INTC, GE, CI, NAV, IBM, KO, MRNA, IWM, SAN, KMX, BA,
- Sold Out: MYE, ARKK, CL, NFLX, NKE, FB, BYND, NEE, IDXX, X, DPG,
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 1,591,275 shares, 36.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,405,625 shares, 12.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.02%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 1,745,617 shares, 10.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.20%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 403,440 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 724,788 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.18%
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $62.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 23,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $131.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 45,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2200.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 238 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $89.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.72 and $194.14, with an estimated average price of $174.06. The stock is now traded at around $161.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 23.70%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $239.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.29%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 53.61%. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $111.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 20.76%. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06. The stock is now traded at around $64.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 35.61%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 29.23%. The purchase prices were between $13.02 and $13.86, with an estimated average price of $13.51. The stock is now traded at around $13.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Myers Industries Inc (MYE)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Myers Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $19.06 and $23.98, with an estimated average price of $21.45.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.
