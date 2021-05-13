Baron Financial Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, ModivCare Inc, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: FREL,

Investment company Baron Financial Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, ModivCare Inc, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Weyerhaeuser Co, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baron Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Baron Financial Group, LLC owns 237 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 77,459 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.09% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 32,533 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 178,357 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.38% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 48,910 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.38% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 80,237 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.55%

Baron Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 102.38%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 178,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 214.54%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 74,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 258.66%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 39,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 176.69%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $113.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 22,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 172.51%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 143.43%. The purchase prices were between $41.63 and $43.35, with an estimated average price of $42.67. The stock is now traded at around $42.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 27,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in ModivCare Inc. The sale prices were between $124.38 and $182.25, with an estimated average price of $155.72.

Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07.

Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14.

Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06.

Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.

Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The sale prices were between $140.41 and $161.56, with an estimated average price of $151.41.