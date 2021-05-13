Baron Financial Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, ModivCare Inc, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: FREL,
- Added Positions: VTIP, BSV, SUB, AGG, MUB, PSK, MTUM, GLD, BWX, CGW, IQLT, ESGD, VHT, VNQ, SPY, AAPL, DSI, ESGE, QAI, FDN, BX, MSFT, FAN, JPM, EFA, JNJ, PG, ARCC, NKE, WMT, PFE, PGX, UPS, IEMG, DIS, PEG, VGT, MRK, MCD, HON, KO, MMM, ADP, AXP, XLV, XLU, FB, PEP, MDLZ, SCHW, CAT, BDX, PGF, WKHS, PPL, GD,
- Reduced Positions: IWM, MDY, CWB, IWF, SCHH, VTI, EEM, IWD, IBM, CL, XLY, IJR, IJH, DTD, GOOGL, CNC, VB, CSCO, VEA, VUG, VWO, XLC, XLRE, DOW, PYPL, UNH, NICE, T, BAC, JCI, SCHP, CME, EOG, ENDP, IJT, XOM, ITW, AMLP, GOOG,
- Sold Out: MODV, PLD, TM, WY, EBAY, IWO, CI, NVAX, SO, TRV, VLY, CHWY, EMB,
For the details of Baron Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baron+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Baron Financial Group, LLC
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 77,459 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.09%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 32,533 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 178,357 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.38%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 48,910 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.38%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 80,237 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.55%
Baron Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 197 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 102.38%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 178,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 214.54%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 74,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 258.66%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 39,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 176.69%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $113.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 22,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 172.51%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK)
Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 143.43%. The purchase prices were between $41.63 and $43.35, with an estimated average price of $42.67. The stock is now traded at around $42.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 27,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ModivCare Inc (MODV)
Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in ModivCare Inc. The sale prices were between $124.38 and $182.25, with an estimated average price of $155.72.Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14.Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06.Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.Sold Out: Toyota Motor Corp (TM)
Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The sale prices were between $140.41 and $161.56, with an estimated average price of $151.41.
