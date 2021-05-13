Payden & Rygel Buys Emerson Electric Co, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, Albemarle Corp, Waste Management Inc

New Purchases: COP, XOM, AAP, ANTM, NEE, WH, KIM, NEM, WRK, HTA, UNH, IPG, EMN, HYG, QQQ, TLT, GPRK, OVV, XEC, AR, LPI, MEGEF, OAS, DVN,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Payden & Rygel Current Portfolio ) buys Emerson Electric Co, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Advance Auto Parts Inc, sells Eli Lilly and Co, Albemarle Corp, Waste Management Inc, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Payden & Rygel. As of 2021Q1, Payden & Rygel owns 119 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 399,127 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 166,183 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 659,400 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8% Citigroup Inc (C) - 696,499 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.73% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,291,200 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.24%

Payden & Rygel initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 704,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Payden & Rygel initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 597,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Payden & Rygel initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $201.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 146,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Payden & Rygel initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $390.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 65,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Payden & Rygel initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $71.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 298,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Payden & Rygel initiated holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.34 and $71.36, with an estimated average price of $63.79. The stock is now traded at around $70.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 303,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Payden & Rygel added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 3538.58%. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $93.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 462,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Payden & Rygel added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 2065.38%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 639,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Payden & Rygel added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 632.78%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $405.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 69,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Payden & Rygel added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 70.22%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,336,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Payden & Rygel added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 45.87%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $101.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 385,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Payden & Rygel added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 42.84%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 423,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Payden & Rygel sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84.

Payden & Rygel sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33.

Payden & Rygel sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35.

Payden & Rygel sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.41.

Payden & Rygel sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $59.44 and $63.69, with an estimated average price of $62.

Payden & Rygel sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.