Payden & Rygel Buys Emerson Electric Co, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, Albemarle Corp, Waste Management Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Payden & Rygel Buys Emerson Electric Co, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, Albemarle Corp, Waste Management Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Payden & Rygel (Current Portfolio) buys Emerson Electric Co, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Advance Auto Parts Inc, sells Eli Lilly and Co, Albemarle Corp, Waste Management Inc, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Payden & Rygel. As of 2021Q1, Payden & Rygel owns 119 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PAYDEN & RYGEL's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/payden+%26+rygel/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PAYDEN & RYGEL
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 399,127 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
  2. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 166,183 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
  3. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 659,400 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%
  4. Citigroup Inc (C) - 696,499 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.73%
  5. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,291,200 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.24%
New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Payden & Rygel initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 704,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Payden & Rygel initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 597,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Payden & Rygel initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $201.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 146,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Payden & Rygel initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $390.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 65,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Payden & Rygel initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $71.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 298,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Payden & Rygel initiated holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.34 and $71.36, with an estimated average price of $63.79. The stock is now traded at around $70.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 303,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Payden & Rygel added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 3538.58%. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $93.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 462,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Payden & Rygel added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 2065.38%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 639,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Payden & Rygel added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 632.78%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $405.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 69,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Payden & Rygel added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 70.22%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,336,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Payden & Rygel added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 45.87%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $101.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 385,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Payden & Rygel added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 42.84%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 423,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Payden & Rygel sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84.

Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)

Payden & Rygel sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33.

Sold Out: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Payden & Rygel sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35.

Sold Out: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)

Payden & Rygel sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.41.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Payden & Rygel sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $59.44 and $63.69, with an estimated average price of $62.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Payden & Rygel sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of PAYDEN & RYGEL. Also check out:

1. PAYDEN & RYGEL's Undervalued Stocks
2. PAYDEN & RYGEL's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PAYDEN & RYGEL's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PAYDEN & RYGEL keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider