Headinvest, Llc Buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG, BHP Group

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Headinvest, Llc Buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG, BHP Group

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Portland, ME, based Investment company Headinvest, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Vanguard Value ETF, Amphenol Corp, sells Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG, BHP Group, Jeffersonville Bancorp, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Headinvest, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Headinvest, Llc owns 212 stocks with a total value of $489 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HEADINVEST, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/headinvest%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HEADINVEST, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 282,192 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 270,900 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.96%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 125,161 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 204,615 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.05%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,531 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%
New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $147.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $178.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $241.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amphenol Corp (APH)

Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.04 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $65.01. The stock is now traded at around $64.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $425308.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 53.23%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $210.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 53.73%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $59.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 55.21%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.46%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $257.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 22.36%. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $111.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 76.39%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $220.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Nestle SA (NSRGY)

Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $104.82 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $111.4.

Sold Out: Roche Holding AG (RHHBY)

Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in Roche Holding AG. The sale prices were between $40.12 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $42.6.

Sold Out: Jeffersonville Bancorp (JFBC)

Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in Jeffersonville Bancorp. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $19.75, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

Sold Out: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13.

Sold Out: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)

Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $45.18.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of HEADINVEST, LLC. Also check out:

1. HEADINVEST, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HEADINVEST, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HEADINVEST, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HEADINVEST, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider