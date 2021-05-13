Headinvest, Llc Buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG, BHP Group

- New Purchases: DLR, CCI, VTV, BDX, APH, BRK.A, NWN, IFF, SLYG, ICLN, PRU, 9MW, WBA, ROK, EW, C, AVB, GIM,
- Added Positions: BSV, VO, VCSH, VEA, VB, VV, CRM, JNJ, TFC, ISTB, VYM, D, VIG, VUG, MA, ETN, GIS, PYPL, BA, ICE, AMZN, ABBV, CARR, HOLX, SCHE, IJH, IEMG, TIP, FTV, REGL, ZTS, PANW, XYL, V, ADBE, TMUS, SMDV, TJX, MCD, AAPL, NVDA, GOOGL, RSG, ARKK, EEM, IBB, IDV, MDLZ, KMB, SCHD, GS, COST, CMCSA, KO, CHKP, VTEB, BCE, VWOB, CB, TGT, USB, UNM, TDOC, OMC, VZ, VRTX, PSA, QCOM, KMI, MRK, DIS, SLB, SLQD, BAC, XLNX, CL, SWKS, DD, SCZ, HSY, PFE, NVS, SYY, DOW,
- Reduced Positions: VGSH, MMM, MSFT, SHY, IDXX, VWO, DHR, OTIS, VGIT, INTU, WAT, QLTA, TXN, HEFA, MTD, INTC, CSCO, SPTS, XOM, EMR, NKE, VGK, VTI, RTX, UPS, ABT, RYT, IVV, GLD, BABA, VGT, RDS.A, GPC, IBM, GE, UL, FDX, ORCL, SYK, CVX, CVS, CSX, AXP, COP, LOW, NEE, SPY, XLY, IWF, OXY, DGRO, BND, IIPR, FB, QQQX, YUM, XEL, TOT,
- Sold Out: NSRGY, RHHBY, BHP, JFBC, WTRG, CMCL, BIL,
For the details of HEADINVEST, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/headinvest%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HEADINVEST, LLC
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 282,192 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 270,900 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.96%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 125,161 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 204,615 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.05%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,531 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%
Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $147.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $178.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $241.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amphenol Corp (APH)
Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.04 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $65.01. The stock is now traded at around $64.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $425308.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 53.23%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $210.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 53.73%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $59.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 55.21%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.46%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $257.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 22.36%. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $111.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 76.39%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $220.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Nestle SA (NSRGY)
Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $104.82 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $111.4.Sold Out: Roche Holding AG (RHHBY)
Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in Roche Holding AG. The sale prices were between $40.12 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $42.6.Sold Out: Jeffersonville Bancorp (JFBC)
Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in Jeffersonville Bancorp. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $19.75, with an estimated average price of $18.24.Sold Out: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13.Sold Out: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)
Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $45.18.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51.
Here is the complete portfolio of HEADINVEST, LLC. Also check out:
1. HEADINVEST, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HEADINVEST, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HEADINVEST, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HEADINVEST, LLC keeps buying