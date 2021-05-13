Headinvest, Llc Buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG, BHP Group

New Purchases: DLR, CCI, VTV, BDX, APH, BRK.A, NWN, IFF, SLYG, ICLN, PRU, 9MW, WBA, ROK, EW, C, AVB, GIM,

BSV, VO, VCSH, VEA, VB, VV, CRM, JNJ, TFC, ISTB, VYM, D, VIG, VUG, MA, ETN, GIS, PYPL, BA, ICE, AMZN, ABBV, CARR, HOLX, SCHE, IJH, IEMG, TIP, FTV, REGL, ZTS, PANW, XYL, V, ADBE, TMUS, SMDV, TJX, MCD, AAPL, NVDA, GOOGL, RSG, ARKK, EEM, IBB, IDV, MDLZ, KMB, SCHD, GS, COST, CMCSA, KO, CHKP, VTEB, BCE, VWOB, CB, TGT, USB, UNM, TDOC, OMC, VZ, VRTX, PSA, QCOM, KMI, MRK, DIS, SLB, SLQD, BAC, XLNX, CL, SWKS, DD, SCZ, HSY, PFE, NVS, SYY, DOW, Reduced Positions: VGSH, MMM, MSFT, SHY, IDXX, VWO, DHR, OTIS, VGIT, INTU, WAT, QLTA, TXN, HEFA, MTD, INTC, CSCO, SPTS, XOM, EMR, NKE, VGK, VTI, RTX, UPS, ABT, RYT, IVV, GLD, BABA, VGT, RDS.A, GPC, IBM, GE, UL, FDX, ORCL, SYK, CVX, CVS, CSX, AXP, COP, LOW, NEE, SPY, XLY, IWF, OXY, DGRO, BND, IIPR, FB, QQQX, YUM, XEL, TOT,

Portland, ME, based Investment company Headinvest, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Vanguard Value ETF, Amphenol Corp, sells Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG, BHP Group, Jeffersonville Bancorp, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Headinvest, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Headinvest, Llc owns 212 stocks with a total value of $489 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 282,192 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 270,900 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.96% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 125,161 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 204,615 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,531 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%

Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $147.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $178.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $241.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.04 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $65.01. The stock is now traded at around $64.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $425308.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 53.23%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $210.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 53.73%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $59.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 55.21%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.46%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $257.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 22.36%. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $111.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 76.39%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $220.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $104.82 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $111.4.

Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in Roche Holding AG. The sale prices were between $40.12 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $42.6.

Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in Jeffersonville Bancorp. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $19.75, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13.

Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $45.18.

Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51.