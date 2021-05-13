Logo
Botty Investors LLC Buys Proto Labs Inc, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Intuit Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, M.D.C. Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Botty Investors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Proto Labs Inc, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, ConocoPhillips, Leggett & Platt Inc, sells Intuit Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, M.D.C. Holdings Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Niu Technologies during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Botty Investors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Botty Investors LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $352 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Botty Investors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/botty+investors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Botty Investors LLC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 55,740 shares, 32.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.79%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,365 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%
  3. La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB) - 469,641 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 46,976 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.15%
  5. Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) - 251,058 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.1%
New Purchase: Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)

Botty Investors LLC initiated holding in Proto Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.19 and $251.49, with an estimated average price of $166.79. The stock is now traded at around $91.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 17,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

Botty Investors LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 35,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Botty Investors LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $380.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Botty Investors LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (CATB)

Botty Investors LLC initiated holding in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.25 and $4.15, with an estimated average price of $3.02. The stock is now traded at around $1.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 162,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Botty Investors LLC initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $112.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)

Botty Investors LLC added to a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc by 139.51%. The purchase prices were between $41 and $49.32, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $54.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 25,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Botty Investors LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 24.96%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM)

Botty Investors LLC added to a holding in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 244.39%. The purchase prices were between $25.22 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $28.32. The stock is now traded at around $30.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Botty Investors LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 145.51%. The purchase prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Botty Investors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 86.67%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2239.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 56 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Progyny Inc (PGNY)

Botty Investors LLC added to a holding in Progyny Inc by 67.21%. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $47.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Botty Investors LLC sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Botty Investors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Sold Out: Flowers Foods Inc (FLO)

Botty Investors LLC sold out a holding in Flowers Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $21.75 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $22.8.

Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Botty Investors LLC sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Botty Investors LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.



