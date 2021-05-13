Botty Investors LLC Buys Proto Labs Inc, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Intuit Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, M.D.C. Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: PRLB, MSOS, LMT, COP, CATB, DASH, KIE, XLF, TWLO, BIDU, BGT, VOWA,
- Added Positions: BABA, DMLP, LEG, ORI, PG, CSCO, PEG, SGDM, PAYX, SNY, AMLP, IOVA, CMI, CME, PHYS, BTI, STOR, KRE, GOOG, PGNY, ASAN,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, MDC, SPY, RGNX, NIU, AGNC, AMZN, VZ, INTC, NLY, NTDOY, WMB, GBT, MMP, MPLX, ET, EPD, DIS, PAA, RTLR, MRK, KEY, SNA, TGT, DBL, MMM, QCOM, DOW, IPG, STLD, MO,
- Sold Out: INTU, IWM, FLO, BSX, UBER,
For the details of Botty Investors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/botty+investors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Botty Investors LLC
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 55,740 shares, 32.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.79%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,365 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%
- La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB) - 469,641 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 46,976 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.15%
- Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) - 251,058 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.1%
Botty Investors LLC initiated holding in Proto Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.19 and $251.49, with an estimated average price of $166.79. The stock is now traded at around $91.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 17,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)
Botty Investors LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 35,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Botty Investors LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $380.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Botty Investors LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (CATB)
Botty Investors LLC initiated holding in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.25 and $4.15, with an estimated average price of $3.02. The stock is now traded at around $1.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 162,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Botty Investors LLC initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $112.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)
Botty Investors LLC added to a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc by 139.51%. The purchase prices were between $41 and $49.32, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $54.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 25,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Botty Investors LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 24.96%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM)
Botty Investors LLC added to a holding in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 244.39%. The purchase prices were between $25.22 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $28.32. The stock is now traded at around $30.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)
Botty Investors LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 145.51%. The purchase prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Botty Investors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 86.67%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2239.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 56 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Progyny Inc (PGNY)
Botty Investors LLC added to a holding in Progyny Inc by 67.21%. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $47.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Botty Investors LLC sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Botty Investors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.Sold Out: Flowers Foods Inc (FLO)
Botty Investors LLC sold out a holding in Flowers Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $21.75 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $22.8.Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Botty Investors LLC sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Botty Investors LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.
