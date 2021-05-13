Bowen Hanes & Co Inc Buys Nordson Corp, Johnson Controls International PLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Sells FMC Corp, Akamai Technologies Inc, Roper Technologies Inc

New Purchases: NDSN, JCI, MET, GRMN, XOM, ABBV, CTVA,

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Bowen Hanes & Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Nordson Corp, Johnson Controls International PLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, sells FMC Corp, Akamai Technologies Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, PepsiCo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bowen Hanes & Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Bowen Hanes & Co Inc owns 136 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Deere & Co (DE) - 223,832 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.3% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 665,571 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.83% Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 196,472 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 412,246 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 356,006 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Nordson Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.99 and $207.34, with an estimated average price of $194.67. The stock is now traded at around $200.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 182,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $63.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 561,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $63.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 395,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54. The stock is now traded at around $136.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 999.54%. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 447,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 795.09%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 622,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 768.22%. The purchase prices were between $330.29 and $383.75, with an estimated average price of $359.96. The stock is now traded at around $391.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 78,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in The Timken Co by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $72.79 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $79.72. The stock is now traded at around $86.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 2414.97%. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 369,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 22.78%. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $93.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 436,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $74.55, with an estimated average price of $67.16.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.