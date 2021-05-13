Bowen Hanes & Co Inc Buys Nordson Corp, Johnson Controls International PLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Sells FMC Corp, Akamai Technologies Inc, Roper Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: NDSN, JCI, MET, GRMN, XOM, ABBV, CTVA,
- Added Positions: DD, CSCO, CP, TKR, EPD, EMR, STT, BHP, GLW, MDT, ERIC, MKC, CLX, GOOG, SCHW, LMT, BX, MMM, VZ, MCD, APD, IFF, FDX, CAT, MMC, MFC, LOW, KMB, RHHBY, IBM, CVX,
- Reduced Positions: FMC, AKAM, PEP, IP, PYPL, AAPL, UPS, SEDG, DE, ADBE, NVDA, MSFT, DOCU, LHX, TTEK, SONY, TXN, NSRGY, TDY, HON, GSK, DIS, AVY, VRT, NEM, BDX, KO, PH, LEG, WM, T, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: ROP, CRWD, WY, WELL, PLD, TDOC, ARE, CCI, EQIX, HASI, CGEN, LAND, DLR,
For the details of BOWEN HANES & CO INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bowen+hanes+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BOWEN HANES & CO INC
- Deere & Co (DE) - 223,832 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.3%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 665,571 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.83%
- Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 196,472 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 412,246 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
- Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 356,006 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Nordson Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.99 and $207.34, with an estimated average price of $194.67. The stock is now traded at around $200.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 182,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $63.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 561,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $63.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 395,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54. The stock is now traded at around $136.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 999.54%. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 447,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 795.09%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 622,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 768.22%. The purchase prices were between $330.29 and $383.75, with an estimated average price of $359.96. The stock is now traded at around $391.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 78,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Timken Co (TKR)
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in The Timken Co by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $72.79 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $79.72. The stock is now traded at around $86.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 2414.97%. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 369,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 22.78%. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $93.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 436,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06.Sold Out: Welltower Inc (WELL)
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $74.55, with an estimated average price of $67.16.Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.
Here is the complete portfolio of BOWEN HANES & CO INC. Also check out:
1. BOWEN HANES & CO INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BOWEN HANES & CO INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BOWEN HANES & CO INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BOWEN HANES & CO INC keeps buying