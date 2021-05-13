Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ProShares Ultra Russell2000, FIRST TR L CAP VAL, Sells First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

- New Purchases: UWM, FTA, IVOL, RPV, FBT, FPX, XLE, IWN, XLF, XLI, IWD, BLL, EFV, MNST, SCHA, SCHD, SRLN, QCLN, IUSB, BLOK, IGLB, VO, MBB, ANGL, NEE, NFLX, USB, XOM, ITW, SPSB, AOA, MCD, DBL, APPN, CAT, ZM,
- Added Positions: SHY, ARKK, GLDM, IVV, AZO, GOVT, VOO, COST, SPY, ADBE, FB, IEF, MSFT, AMZN, ARKG, IWP, GOOGL, FTSM, KMB, CHD, FDS, FIXD, MKC, PG, CLX, BERY, TSCO, CL, HSY, AMGN, AMCR, PEP, MAS, FISV, BF.B, ACN, ORCL, CERN, ADP, ABC, NVO, VGSH, USA, INTU, EFG, NKE, PAYX, CLH, SCZ, EXD, WMT, SPLG, IYW, DSI, HYLB, VUG, KNX, VZ, UNH, FDX, GPK, IGM, IEFA, EMB, TMO, BND, AMH, FSKR, ESGE, UNP, ROL, MRTN, LKQ, VIG, IJR, NVDA, DGRO,
- Reduced Positions: FVC, IWM, XLK, VGT, HYG, MTUM, AMG, GIS, GM, JPST, IGSB, GBIL, MGA, DFEB, JPM, JNK, C, NUAN, ESGU, USMV, FLOW, XT, RTX, BRK.B, V, MET, AVGO, CMCSA, USHY, SJNK, BA, CIBR, VOD, HYS, SCHW, PLD, MRK, ALL, BLK, AGG, LUMN, DG, VTI, WU, DIS, LMT, MDT, CSCO, CVX, GD, LMBS, CVS, JCI, AAPL, LQD, T, NOC, GOOG, INTC, XLP, FXL, CCK, HD, PGR, WPC, FMAY, IHI, AOR, FIW, FTEC, KWEB, LBTYK, UPS, IXN, SPYG, GRMN, MA, O, RFP, KO,
- Sold Out: EEM, XLY, XLB, GLD, IAU, WHR, SHYG, QQQ, VCR, QCOM, TSM, RODM, NXST, AMD, IBM, MINT, IYG, ATO, SIZE, UTF, SPIB, VTV, FVD, AOM, NEAR, BABA, GLBS,
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 473,602 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 30,961 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.06%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 27,839 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.85%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,400 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.62%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 105,664 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 806.44%
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $87.25 and $126.26, with an estimated average price of $110.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 65,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR L CAP VAL (FTA)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL. The purchase prices were between $53.9 and $64.12, with an estimated average price of $59.53. The stock is now traded at around $66.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 81,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 174,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 66,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $156.06 and $184.84, with an estimated average price of $171.21. The stock is now traded at around $159.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 22,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.9 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $110.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 29,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 806.44%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 105,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 94.08%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $102.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 73,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 364.62%. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 305,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.06%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $406.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 30,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 121.02%. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1495.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 181.19%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 95,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51.
