Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ProShares Ultra Russell2000, FIRST TR L CAP VAL, Sells First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ProShares Ultra Russell2000, FIRST TR L CAP VAL, Sells First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ProShares Ultra Russell2000, FIRST TR L CAP VAL, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, sells First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC owns 201 stocks with a total value of $399 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cascadia+advisory+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC
  1. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 473,602 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 30,961 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.06%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 27,839 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.85%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,400 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.62%
  5. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 105,664 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 806.44%
New Purchase: ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $87.25 and $126.26, with an estimated average price of $110.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 65,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FIRST TR L CAP VAL (FTA)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL. The purchase prices were between $53.9 and $64.12, with an estimated average price of $59.53. The stock is now traded at around $66.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 81,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 174,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 66,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $156.06 and $184.84, with an estimated average price of $171.21. The stock is now traded at around $159.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 22,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.9 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $110.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 29,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 806.44%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 105,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 94.08%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $102.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 73,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 364.62%. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 305,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.06%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $406.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 30,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 121.02%. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1495.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 181.19%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 95,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.

Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC. Also check out:

1. Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider