CarePlus Health Plans Selects Winter Haven for its First Community Center

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image



CarePlus+Health+Plans%2C+Inc., Floridas largest* Medicare Advantage plan rated 5 out of 5 stars for 2021, is opening its first Community Center in Winter Haven. The CarePlus Community Center is set to open in early June.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005188/en/

CarePlus Health Plans will open its first CarePlus Community Center in Central Florida in early June. (Photo: Business Wire)

CarePlus Health Plans will open its first CarePlus Community Center in Central Florida in early June. (Photo: Business Wire)



Located at 313 Cypress Gardens Blvd in the Colonial Promenade shopping plaza, the 6,000 sq.ft.- Community Center will serve as a health and wellness resource for the entire community as well as an in-person customer service office.



Were excited to bring this Community Center to the people in Polk County, particularly at a time when the pandemic has kept so many of our CarePlus members socially isolated for more than a year now, said Bruno Piquin, CarePlus Health Plans President. Although social distancing guidelines may limit in-person activities at first, we know this center will serve as a welcoming place for people to make new friends, participate in wellness and social activities, and receive in-person help from our CarePlus team.



Piquin said the company selected the Winter Haven location because it will be able to serve the large number of CarePlus members in the area and because there is an opportunity to help improve the health of the Polk County community as well.



Geared toward seniors and other people eligible for Medicare, the new Community Center will include a lobby, snack area, and activity room. Program offerings, which may incorporate virtual seminars, will include both health education and fitness classes that are open to the public at no cost.



A CarePlus Member Services representative will also be on site to provide personal assistance.



The CarePlus Community Center will be open Monday Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Area residents can call 1-800-204-3123 (TTY: 711) for more information.



About CarePlus Health Plans



CarePlus Health Plans, Inc. is dedicated to improving the lives of Medicare beneficiaries in Florida. We provide affordable, reliable healthcare and prescription drug coverage that helps our members maintain and improve their health so they can enjoy happy, active, and independent lives.



CarePlus offers Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug Plans with comprehensive benefits designed to meet a variety of needs. We partner with and support our physicians, pharmacists, dentists, and other healthcare providers who we trust to take good care of our community. Through our partnership with the ACCESS Florida Department of Children and Families, CarePlus Health Plans, Inc.s Social Services department assists members to apply for public assistance through a variety of state and federal programs. This assistance and guidance is completely voluntary and offered at no additional cost.



CarePlus has supported Florida residents with their Medicare options for over 20 years. Based in Florida, with corporate offices in Miami and Tampa, we serve more than 180,000* members across South and North Florida, the Tampa, Orlando and Daytona areas, and the Space Coast.



For more information, visit CarePlusHealthPlans.com.



Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.



*According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Medicare Advantage (MA) Membership Reports, April 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005188/en/

