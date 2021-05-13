Tech Elevator Scholarship Receives $125K Boost from PNC Bank to Increase Diversity in Tech

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tech Elevator Scholarship Receives $125K Boost from PNC Bank to Increase Diversity in Tech

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image



Tech+Elevator, an intensive educational provider helping individuals and companies gain in-demand technology skills for the modern workforce, announced today that PNC Bank has committed to a $125,000 contribution toward the Represent+Tech+Scholarship, which encourages diversity in the tech field.



There are millions of people with the natural aptitude for coding who simply lack the means to acquire the necessary skills, said Anthony Hughes, co-founder and CEO of Tech Elevator. We are grateful for PNCs support in our mission to diversify the tech industry through inclusion of talented individuals regardless of background or personal circumstance.



The scholarship will fund 81% of tuition costs for ten students participating in the summer cohort, beginning May 10, 2021. To be eligible, applicants must have been accepted and enrolled at one of the five physical Tech Elevator campuses and self-identify as Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, Native American/American Indian, and/or female, transgender, or non-binary.



Weve hired nearly 300 Tech Elevator graduates to date and are looking forward to continuing the drive to diversify the tech industry, said Debbie Guild, Head of Enterprise Technology and Security and Chief Security Officer at PNC. This scholarship represents the next phase of our collaboration and were excited to see the real impact this opportunity will have on the lives of countless individuals going forward.



Tech Elevators coding and career prep bootcamps are taught by experienced instructors and provide students with the relevant skills and industry insight to qualify for high-paying, in-demand jobs after just 14 weeks. Tech Elevator has 1,900 graduates to date, who now fill tech roles in every type of company from startup, to tech giant, to Fortune 500.



Tech Elevator, a subsidiary of Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN), has earned a reputation as an industry leader for transparency in employment outcomes. The Pathway Program, a career-readiness track that complements the technical training curriculum, has helped Tech Elevator consistently produce some of the highest graduation and placement percentages among its competitors, with the most recent results showing an audited graduation rate of 95% and job placement rate of 92%.



To learn more about the Represent Tech Scholarship visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.techelevator.com%2Frepresent-tech-scholarship



About Tech Elevator



Tech Elevator a Stride company is an intensive educational provider helping individuals and companies acquire in-demand technology skills for the modern workforce. Through its 14-week, full-time, in-person and National Live Remote immersive online coding bootcamps, Tech Elevators Pathway Program teaches students from a wide variety of backgrounds to become software developers while helping them build necessary career-readiness skills and career connections in order to land meaningful jobs in tech. Founded in 2015 with a focus on quality and care, Tech Elevator has placed over 1,700 graduates into software development roles in over 430 companies nationwide. A consistent industry leader for job placement outcomes \committed to a proactive approach to transparency and accountability in education, Tech Elevator was acquired by Stride, Inc. in 2020. Stride has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Learn more at+www.techelevator.com.



About PNC Bank



PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005105/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)