New Management Appointments in Golar LNG Ltd.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

New Management Appointments in Golar LNG Ltd.

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

The board of Golar LNG Limited ("Golar") is pleased to announce that they have appointed Mr. Karl Fredrik Staubo as the new Chief Executive Officer of the company in their board meeting on 13th May 2021. Mr. Staubo has since May 2020 been the Chief Executive Officer of Golar LNG Partners LP, recently successfully sold to New Fortress Energy. Since September 2020 Mr. Staubo has also been acting as Chief Financial Officer of Golar. Mr. Staubo has a broad shipping/energy background from Clarksons Platou Securities (2010-2018) and Magni Partners (2018-2020). He has a MA (Business Studies and Economics) from the University of Edinburgh.

The board has in the same meeting also appointed Mr. Eduardo Maranhao to take over Mr. Staubos role as Chief Financial Officer of Golar. Mr. Maranhao has since 2015 been supporting Golar in different functions including as Chief Financial Officer of Golar Power/Hygo Energy Transition Limited until its recent sale to New Fortress Energy. Prior to joining the Golar group, he was the Chief Executive Officer of CELSE. Mr. Maranhao has vast experience in international energy projects and infrastructure financing having worked at different financial institutions including Lakeshore Partners, Santander, Credit Agricole, Banco Votorantim and Citibank. Mr. Maranhao graduated in Business Administration from the Universidade de Pernambuco and has completed a Management Programme from INSEAD in France.

Golars Chairman, Tor Olav Troim, said in a comment The board is very pleased by the new management appointments. Both individuals have deep knowledge about our company, they are good leaders, have strong work ethics, dynamic minds and have delivered solid value to the group over the last years. Together, with the rest of Golars management and board, we are convinced that the Company has a strong management team ready to stream-line Golars existing operations and also explore the opportunities we see in the LNG market today. Through the Companys strong strategic positions through the LNG value chain, including upstream, midstream, and downstream, Golar is well positioned to take an active part in the ongoing energy transition with the target to deliver cheaper and cleaner energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities and events that will, should, could or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Words such as may, could, should, would, expect, plan, anticipate, intend, forecast, believe, estimate, predict, propose, potential, continue, or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Golar LNG undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Hamilton, Bermuda
May 13, 2021
Enquiries:
Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900
Karl Fredrik Staubo CEO
Eduardo Maranhao - CFO
Stuart Buchanan - Head of Investor Relations

ti?nf=MTAwMDQ5NDg1NSM0MDA5Mzk4MzIjMjAwMzUzOQ==
0a76f5a5-05b4-4d1c-9708-6178c0f709d0
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)