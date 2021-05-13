Pulse Biosciences® Presents Clinical Study Results of Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ Technology to Clear Benign Lesions at the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS) 2021 Virtual Annual Conference





Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company introducing the CellFX System powered by Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology, today announced the podium presentation of four clinical studies of NPS technology at the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS) Virtual Annual Meeting taking place on May 15-16, 2021. Recent results will be presented on the use of CellFXs non-thermal, cellular-specific NPS technology in clinical feasibility and optimization studies designed to address a variety of challenging benign skin lesions.









Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology delivers nano-second pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue, which is largely comprised of collagen. The distinct advantages of the NPS mechanism have the potential to improve clinical and aesthetic outcomes by clearing benign lesions where important treatment gaps exist.









Abstracts demonstrating the ability of NPS technology to clear Back Acne, Common Nevi (Moles), Sebaceous Hyperplasia (SH) and Cutaneous Warts will be presented by dermatologic surgeons Dr. Bruce Katz of New York, NY; Dr. Joel Cohen of Denver, CO; Dr. Suzanne Kilmer of Sacramento, CA; and Dr. Ted Lain of Austin, TX, respectively.









Dr. Bruce Katz, Director of JUVA Skin & Laser Center and Clinical Professor of Dermatology at The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, commented, I am excited that the results from our feasibility study to clear back acne further support the promising efficacy of NPS cellular mechanism on the sebaceous glands that contribute to acne eruptions. We were also intrigued to observe a potential effect of acne lesion reduction beyond the treated skin areas, which is encouraging.









We are proud to have four abstracts accepted for oral presentation at this prestigious global meeting and applaud our investigators whose rigorous scientific studies provide clinical evidence of the differentiated benefits and broad applicability of NPS technology, said Ed Ebbers, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Dermatology for Pulse Biosciences. Their vital learnings are crucial not only to advancing our CellFX procedure in real-world clinical practice with the dermatology thought-leaders currently participating in our controlled commercial launch, but also to expanding interest in NPS technology among the next wave of early adopters.









NPS Technology Presentations Schedule









Multi-Center Study of Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) Technology for the Treatment of Moderate-to-Severe Acne Vulgaris of the Back: A Feasibility Study by Bruce Katz, MD [11:18-11-23 a.m. CT, Sunday, May 16]















Results demonstrate NPS procedures ability to treat moderate-to-severe back acne









Potential regional effect, extending to acne lesions outside NPS-treated skin areas













A Feasibility Study of Non-Thermal Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) Technology for Treating Common Nevi by Joel Cohen, MD [11:23-11:28 a.m. CT, Sunday, May 16]















Data suggest NPS procedure may be effective for treating common nevus lesions.









Junctional nevi may have better single-treatment clearance, and compound/ intradermal nevi may require an additional NPS session.













Lower Energy Settings with Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) Procedure to Treat Sebaceous Hyperplasia Yield High Efficacy and Superior Skin Recovery by Suzanne Kilmer, MD [11:28-11:33 a.m. CT, Sunday May 16]















Validates NPS procedure for treating sebaceous hyperplasia









High efficacy was achieved with greatly reduced energy settings









Single NPS procedure with lowest setting cleared majority of lesions with low rates of transient skin effects.













Non-Thermal Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) Procedure for Treating Cutaneous, Non-Genital Warts Shows High Clearance Efficacy with a Single Session by Ted Lain, MD [11:33-11:38 a.m. CT, Sunday, May 16]















Applicability of NPS procedure to treat non-genital warts









Overall complete clearance rate for common warts was 75%









A majority (81%) of common warts completely cleared using a single session, including recalcitrant warts













A live discussion on NPS technology with the presenting authors will also take place from 11:38-11:43 am CT. Content will be available to registered participants live on the ASLMS+website during the conference and on-demand for 60 days after the conference.









About Pulse Biosciences









Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The CellFX System is the first commercial product to harness the distinctive advantages of the Companys proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology, such as the ability to non-thermally clear cells while sparing non-cellular tissue, to treat a variety of applications for which an optimal solution remains unfulfilled. Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology delivers nano-second pulses of electrical energy. The initial commercial use of the CellFX System is to address a range of dermatologic conditions that share high demand among patients and practitioners for improved dermatologic outcomes. Designed as a multi-application platform, the CellFX System offers customer value with a utilization-based revenue model.









To stay informed about the CellFX System, please visit CellFX.com and sign-up for updates. ASLMS registrants may also visit the Pulse Biosciences virtual exhibit booth in the ASLMS Innovations Center on May 15 - 16, 2021.









Pulse Biosciences, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.









Forward-Looking Statements









All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to Pulse Biosciences expectations regarding the benefits of the Companys Controlled Launch program and commercialization of the CellFX System, including the timing for onboarding KOLs, regulatory clearance and the timing of FDA, Health Canada and other regulatory filings or approvals, including the ability of the Company to successfully complete a 510(k) submission for the CellFX System for other dermatologic indications, NPS technology including the effectiveness of such technology, the CellFX System including the benefits of the CellFX System, current and planned future clinical studies, the timing for completion of such studies, and the ability of the Company to execute such studies and the results of any such studies, other matters related to its pipeline of product candidates, the Companys market opportunity and commercial launch plans, including the market for aesthetic dermatologic procedures and the willingness of consumers to pay premium out-of-pocket fees for treatments, and expectations regarding adoption of the CellFX System, additional applications of the CellFX System outside of aesthetic dermatology, future financial performance, the impact of COVID-19 and other future events. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Pulse Biosciences current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding Pulse Biosciences business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as may, will, could, would, should, anticipate, predict, potential, continue, expects, intends, plans, projects, believes, estimates, and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Pulse Biosciences control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Pulse Biosciences filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pulse Biosciences undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.









