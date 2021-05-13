Logo
HCA Healthcare to Sell North Georgia Hospital to AdventHealth

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image



HCA+Healthcare, Inc. (

NYSE:HCA, Financial), one of the nations leading healthcare providers, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to sell Redmond Regional Medical Center, a 230 bed hospital in Rome, Georgia, to AdventHealth for approximately $635 million. The sale completes the companys divestiture of hospitals in the surrounding areas of Atlanta.



HCA Healthcare colleagues at Redmond Regional Medical Center have served the community for 48 years, and the hospital has gained national recognition for quality care. For two years in a row, IBM Watson Health has recognized Redmond Regional as a Top 100 U.S. Hospital.



As a result of the sale of Redmond Regional Medical Center, a hospital that was not able to fully benefit from a broader HCA Healthcare network in the area, the company will no longer have a presence in northwest Georgia. The transaction provides strategic value to HCA Healthcare by increasing financial flexibility for investments in ongoing and future initiatives in core markets.



HCA Healthcare, which has a long history of caring for communities in Georgia, currently operates four other hospitals in the state. Additionally, HCA Healthcare recently expanded its network of care in southeast Georgia with the purchase of Meadows Regional Hospital in Vidalia, Georgia from Meadows Health Alliance.



Citi is serving as financial advisor to HCA Healthcare. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.



About HCA Healthcare



Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nations leading providers of healthcare services comprising 186 hospitals and approximately 2,000 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 32 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives. Please click+here to connect with HCA Healthcare on social media.



All references to Company, HCA and HCA Healthcare as used throughout this document refer to


HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005280/en/

