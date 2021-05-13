U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Selects Box for Cloud Content Management

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Selects Box for Cloud Content Management

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image



Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), a leading Content Cloud, today announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Secretary (HHS) selected Boxs cloud content management platform to power secure collaboration, critical processes for the delivery of health services, and drive new ways to work in the cloud.



The mission of HHS is to enhance the health and well-being of all Americans, by providing for effective health and human services and by fostering sound, sustained advances in the science underlying medicine, public health, and social services. To help fulfill their mission, HHS is re-thinking how the organization leverages technology, like Box, to modernize their systems for a digital-first agency.



The HHS purchased Boxs Digital Business Suite to:





  • Leverage Box to manage COVID-19 vaccine logistics





  • Secure and classify content using Box Governance and Shield





  • Automate workflows using Box Relay to accelerate delivery on health services





  • Accommodate sharing of large files and real-time access to information for internal and external collaborators





The HHS is leading the way on how government agencies are leveraging modern technology to better serve the American people and improve mission outcomes, said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO at Box. The HHS investment in a cloud strategy, including partnerships with companies such as Box, is poised to help the agency provide effective health services to Americans, while ensuring the privacy and security of sensitive data. We are thrilled to support the HHS mission, helping to transform the way they manage and share information.



Box is FedRAMP compliant and received the Department of Defense SRG Impact Level 4 Authorization by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). With todays announcement, the HHS joins leading organizations that have moved to Box to power new ways of working, including the U.S. Department of the Air Force, USDA Forest Service and Farm Production and Conservation, Food and Drug Administration, Department of Justice, and the District of Columbia Government.



About Box



Box (

NYSE:BOX, Financial) is a leading Cloud Content Management platform that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005643/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)