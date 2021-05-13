PPG invests $13 million to expand capacity, enhance R&D at Jiading facility





PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the completion of a $13 million investment (approximately RMB 84 million) in its Jiading, China paint and coatings facility, including eight new powder coating production lines and an expanded Powder Coatings Technology Center that will further enhance PPGs research and development capabilities.









The new production lines will produce premium quality general industrial powder coatings, wheel hub coatings, heavy-duty machinery coatings and other high-performance coatings. The expansion will increase the plants capacity by more than 8,000 metric tons per year.









We are developing coatings that not only meet but exceed the sustainability goals of both PPG and our customers, said Vincent Robin, PPG president, Asia Pacific and vice president, automotive coatings, Asia Pacific. In addition to increasing our powder coatings capacity through this recent investment, we are also enhancing our powder coatings R&D in China in an effort to meet the growing demand for innovative and sustainable products.









The Powder Coatings Technology Center spans more than 2,000 square meters (21,500 square feet) and features a laboratory with state-of-the-art equipment that will support the development and testing of various coatings formulas and provide technical support for customers across the Asia Pacific region. The facilitys scientists and researchers develop a broad range of coatings for various applications, including automotive, building materials, construction machinery, industrial applications, 5G and consumer electronics.









The Center is primarily focused on developing high-quality, reliable powder coatings for our customers in China and the broader Asia Pacific region, said Chen Wenhao, PPG senior manager, product development, science and technology, Jiading Powder Coatings Technology Center. This expansion will allow us to build upon our capabilities, increase our testing resources, and improve the success rate of customer product trials, working closely with them in R&D and applications.









