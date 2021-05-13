Logo
Amazon Hiring 75,000 Employees Across Fulfillment and Transportation, With Average Starting Pay of Over $17 Per Hour and Sign-On Bonuses of Up To $1,000

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image



Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) today announced that it is hiring 75,000 people in its fulfillment and logistics network across the U.S. and Canada as it continues to expand its footprint and serve customers. Amazon recently announced pay increases across its fulfillment and transportation networks, and these open roles offer an average starting pay of over $17 per hour, plus sign-on bonuses in many locations of up to $1,000. In addition, the company offers full-time employees industry-leading benefits, which include health, vision, and dental insurance, 401(k) with 50% company match, paid parental leave, and access to various company-funded upskilling+opportunities, includingAmazons innovative Career Choice program, which prepays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields.



We look forward to hiring 75,000 associates across our fulfillment and transportation network, said Alicia Boler Davis, Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment at Amazon. Working at Amazon also comes with an unwavering commitment to safety, especially as we continue to navigate a global pandemic. In addition to the great pay and robust benefits available to new hires starting on their first day, were offering a $100 benefit to new hires who come to Amazon already vaccinated for COVID-19.



Creating well-paying jobs, offering great benefits, and ensuring employee health and safety are Amazons top priorities. In late March, the+company+began+rolling+out+on-site+vaccination+events at fulfillment centers in Missouri, Nevada, and Kansas. The program has now expanded to more than 250 locations across the U.S. and Canada and offers more than half a million front-line employees, contractors, and partners access to the COVID-19 vaccine. In many locations, Amazon has also partnered with local authorities to expand its vaccination program to employees families as part of its commitment to employee safetyboth in the workplace and at home. The on-site vaccine initiative is in addition to Amazons in-house COVID-19 testing program, which continues to provide front-line employees with access to voluntary, free testing across more than 800 sites globally.



Hiring for the 75,000 roles is already underway. Interested candidates can visit amazon.com%2Fapply to learn more, see where jobs are available, and apply.The locations with the most open roles include Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, and Wisconsin.



About Amazon



Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earths Most Customer-Centric Company, Earths Best Employer, and Earths Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005366/en/

