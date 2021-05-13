FSD Pharma Announces Filing of Criminal Complaint Against Former Chief Financial Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

FSD Pharma Announces Filing of Criminal Complaint Against Former Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image



FSD Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq:HUGE) (CSE:HUGE) (the "Company" or "FSD Pharma") announced today that it has filed a criminal complaint with Toronto Police Services, Financial Crimes Unit, against Mr. Donal Carroll, the Company's former chief financial officer. The complaint asserts that Mr. Carroll has intentionally interfered with the Company's banking in order to disrupt FSDs business in the midst of an ongoing proxy contest, in alleged contravention of criminal law and Mr. Carroll's fiduciary and other duties to the Company.



The company has grounds to believe that Mr. Carroll through his conduct has committed the criminal offence of fraud (Criminal code, s. 380) as well as the criminal offence of breach of trust (Criminal Code, s. 336).



The Company knows on good authority that Mr. Anthony Durkacz, dissident Director/shareholder made un-authorized contact(s) with an intent to interfere with the companys banking relationships.



The company suspects that Mr. Carroll and Mr. Durkacz aim was to disrupt Company's clinical trials and R&D efforts, its annual and special meeting of shareholders scheduled for May 14, 2021, and other ongoing Company business.



The Company is assessing all avenues available to it, both to address such alleged wrongdoing.



About FSD Pharma



FSD Pharma Inc. (www.fsdpharma.com) is a publicly-traded holding company.



FSD BioSciences, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary, is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical R&D company focused on developing over time multiple applications of its lead compound, ultramicro PEA by down-regulating the cytokines to effectuate an anti-inflammatory response.





The Company filed an IND with the FDA on August 28, 2020 and was approved on September 25, 2020 to initiate a phase 2 clinical trial for the use of FSD201 to treat COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The trial is currently underway and is expected to randomize 352 patients in a controlled, double-blind multicenter study.



Severe COVID-19 is characterized by an over-exuberant inflammatory response that may lead to a cytokine storm and ultimately death. The Company is focused on developing ultra-micro PEA for its anti-inflammatory properties to avoid the cytokine storm associated with acute lung injury in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.



The Company is not making any express or implied claim that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) infection at this time.



Forward-Looking Statements



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



The Company's subject area experts continue to review the scientific evidence/claims/research relevant to the application of PEA and ultramicronized-PEA. The company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.



The Phase 2 clinical trial program is subject to a favorable toxicology study and successful completion of ongoing laboratory studies, access to additional financing and review by the FDA of our IND application. The duration and cost of clinical trials can vary significantly depending on multiple factors, including the enrollment rate of patients, country in which trials are conducted, and specific trial protocols required. The process of developing pharmaceutical products and receiving the necessary regulatory approvals for commercialization typically takes several years. Accordingly, no near-term revenues from product sales or services are expected from our ultramicronized-PEA candidate(s). The milestones described above represent customary inflection points for financing by clinical-stage biotech companies. However, there is no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve these clinical milestones, nor, if successful in doing so, that the Company will be able to access additional financing on terms or timing acceptable to the Company.





Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information"). Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to FSD Pharma's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance, receipt of any FDA approvals, including the approval of our IND submission, the completion of any trials regarding the use of FSD201 to treat COVID-19 or whether FSD201 may be effective in treating COVID-19, the costs associated with such planned trials, our ability to obtain required funding and the terms and timing thereof and the ultimate development of any FDA approved synthetic compounds. The use of words such as "budget", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "forecast", "future", "target", "project", "capacity", "could", "should", "focus", "proposed", "scheduled", "outlook", "potential", "estimate" and other similar words, and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, are intended to identify Forward-Looking Information and are based on FSD Pharma's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Such beliefs or assumptions necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such Forward Looking Information. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on the Companys EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov. Forward Looking Information is not a guarantee of performance. The Forward-Looking Information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and FSD Pharma is not obligated to update or revise any Forward-Looking Information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward Looking-Information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any Forward-Looking Information contained herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005614/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)