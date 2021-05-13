The Roku Channel Debuts 30 "Roku Originals" on Streaming Day





Roku%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced it will debut Roku Originals on The Roku Channel on May 20, in celebration of Streaming Day. The Roku Originals launch lineup, which features 30 titles, includes award-winning and scripted series, such asDie Hart, #FreeRayshawnand Reno 911!, documentaries, such as Blackballed and Big Rad Wolf, and alternative and reality programming, including Punkd and Chrissy's Court. Roku Originals will be available exclusively on The Roku Channel.





The launch of Roku Originals will bring incredible, premium entertainment that has breadth, depth and diversity to the millions of streamers who regularly visit The Roku Channel and to many new viewers who may not even have a Roku device and its all available for free, said Sweta Patel, Vice President of Engagement Growth Marketing, Roku. Weve created a fantastic user experience to deliver exclusive, original content thats accessible everywhere The Roku Channel is streamed.















Im excited that Die Hart, from LOL Studios, will be available to viewers of The Roku Channel, bringing laughs to millions of viewers on Roku, said Kevin Hart.



















Reno 911! has that sort of magic that people cant forget, and we cant wait for new generations of streamers to discover something thats been so close to our hearts, said Thomas Lennon. Robert Ben Garant continued, The show has been on an incredible journey and were excited it gets to continue on The Roku Channel. Kerri Kenney-Silver concludes, Theres nothing more satisfying than bringing even more of Renos signature shenanigans to Rokus extensive audience.



















Will the record reflect that my mom/head bailiff in charge, Pepper, and I are beyond excited to bring Chrissys Court to the biggest screen in the home, said Chrissy Teigen. Theres no more hung jury on Chrissys Court justice is getting served on The Roku Channel!













Roku Originals









From award-winning scripted entertainment and engaging documentaries, to new breakout unscripted series, Roku Originals will give viewers free access to bold, fresh entertainment from the biggest names in Hollywood. The Roku Channel will be the exclusive destination for viewers in the United Kingdom to stream Roku Originals for free. Programs available on May 20 include:















#FreeRayshawn









About Face









Bad Ideas with Adam Devine









Barkitechture









Big Rad Wolf









Blackballed









Centerpiece









Chrissys Court









Cup of Joe









Die Hart









Dishmantled









Dummy









Fight Like a Girl









Flipped









The Fugitive









Gayme Show









Iron Sharpens Iron









Last Looks









Lets Roll with Tony Greenhand









Most Dangerous Game









Murder House Flip









Murder Unboxed









Nightgowns









Prodigy









Punkd









Reno 911!









Royalties









Shape of Pasta









Thanks a Million









You Aint Got These













In addition to the 30 Roku Originals announced for the May 20 lineup, more Roku Originals will debut on The Roku Channel later this year. As The Roku Channel grows, we will continue to be even more creative and expansive in sourcing great content that will perform well in a free, advertising-supported model, while delivering an array of incredible, quality entertainment for our users to enjoy, concluded Rokus Patel.









In celebration of Streaming Day, which commemorates the launch of the very first Roku streaming player in 2008, Roku has also announced a series of promotional offers for customers in the United Kingdom:









Streaming Day Retail Offers















Streamers in the U.K. can get 5 off Roku Express, 10 off Roku Streaming Stick+ through May 25, 2021. Additionally, the Roku Streambar will be available for 30 off from May 19-June 8, 2021.













The Roku Channel is available on Roku streaming players, Hisense Roku TV models, plus NOW TV and Sky Q devices.









For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.roku.com.









About Roku, Inc.









Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetise large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.









