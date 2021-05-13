



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) today reaffirms its commitment to sustainability through the use of more sustainable raw materials and manufacturing techniques, water reduction, and the development of a limited American Eagle (AE) jeans collection using guidelines as a part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundations Jeans+Redesign+project. The AE x Jeans Redesign collection uses guidelines developed by the Foundation's Make Fashion Circular team alongside over 80 denim experts, and adheres to the principles of a circular economy where clothes are made with limited impact, are recyclable and are long-lasting to be kept in use. This is an important step for AEO as it progresses the practice to make AE jeans more sustainable and circular, reinforcing the promise to offer customers great styles that feel good to wear and are made with the planet in mind.





This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005597/en/

AEO Reinforces Sustainability Commitment & AE Joins Ellen MacArthur Foundations The Jeans Redesign to Create Exclusive Jeans Collection. Credit: AEO, Inc.





By taking measures to ensure more responsible product sourcing, we are working hard to help create a healthier environment for future generations. As part of AEOs broader sustainability goals, weve made a commitment to move toward more sustainable raw materials and manufacturing techniques, as well as reducing our water and energy usage, said Jay Schottenstein, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Our adoption of the guidelines set by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation for the AE x Jeans Redesign collection represents AEOs ongoing journey and pledge to accelerate improvements across our operations through innovation and collaboration.









As a leader in jeans, we have a responsibility to push for changes in our own sustainability practices and influence the apparel industry to work toward a more circular economy, said Jennifer Foyle, Chief Creative Officer of AEO Inc. and Global Brand President of Aerie. We want our customers to feel good about how their clothes were madeand the AE x Jeans Redesign collection highlights our expertise in jeans, while demonstrating our passion to create products that lessen the environmental impact.









About AE x Jeans Redesign















Using the Ellen MacArthur Foundations guidelines, the innovative design process meets the following requirements:











Durability: Designed to last, withstanding home laundering and featuring wash and care instructions on each piece.











Recyclability: Made of 100% organic cotton with easy-to-remove hardware, making the jeans easily recyclable.











Material Health: Produced without the use of harmful chemicals and processes, making the styles better for the environment.











Traceability: Every garment in the AE x The Jeans Redesign collection will be easily identifiable for ease of apparel recycling.

















Using the Ellen MacArthur Foundations guidelines, the innovative design process meets the following requirements:



The collection features on-trend styles from AEs fashion denim including two Mom jean fits, which offer a looser silhouette, and two slim jean styles for men. Available exclusively on www.ae.com and priced at $59.95.













About AEOs Sustainability Goals









AEO released a comprehensive+plan in 2019 and to date, has:















Decreased the amount of water used to make jeans by nearly 7 gallons per jean, compared with 2017.









Decreased the amount of water used to make jeans by nearly 7 gallons per jean, compared with 2017.



Saved a total of 4.5 billion gallons of water since 2017 due to recycling and reduction efforts. Reduced water usage in jeans by 21% in 2020 with new processes and technology in mills and laundries.









Saved a total of 4.5 billion gallons of water since 2017 due to recycling and reduction efforts. Reduced water usage in jeans by 21% in 2020 with new processes and technology in mills and laundries.



Conserved an estimated 2.4 billion gallons of water in 2020 as a result of cotton sourcing practices as part of the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) and garnered an additional profit of $4.7M for BCI farmers as part of the initiative.









Conserved an estimated 2.4 billion gallons of water in 2020 as a result of cotton sourcing practices as part of the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) and garnered an additional profit of $4.7M for BCI farmers as part of the initiative.



Used 37% sustainably sourced cotton in 2020.









Used 37% sustainably sourced cotton in 2020.



Strengthened its Water Leadership Program, which has covered production guidelines for denim laundries since 2017. It now covers all denim mills used by AEO, pushing for the best water management and water recycling practices.









Strengthened its Water Leadership Program, which has covered production guidelines for denim laundries since 2017. It now covers all denim mills used by AEO, pushing for the best water management and water recycling practices.



Used almost 70 million plastic bottles in recycled polyester in 2020.









Used almost 70 million plastic bottles in recycled polyester in 2020.



Continued to engage with the industry for systemic improvements in garment manufacturing, through partnerships with the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Textile Exchange, Canopy, Better Cotton Initiative, RE100 and the UN Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action.













For more information on AEOs sustainability goals and efforts, visit www.aeo-inc.com%2Fsustainability.









About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.









American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle and Aerie brands. Our purpose is to show the world that theres REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 200 international locations operated by licensees in 25 countries. For more information, please visit+www.aeo-inc.com.









About American Eagle









Since 1977, American Eagle has offered an assortment of specialty apparel and accessories for men and women that enables self-expression and empowers our customers to celebrate their individuality. The brand has broadened its leadership in jeans by producing innovative fabric with options for all styles and fits for all at a value. We arent just passionate about making great clothing, were passionate about making real connections with the people who wear them. Visit www.ae.com to find your perfect pair of #AEJeans.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005597/en/