CitrusAd Launches Retail Media Technology on Petco.com





CitrusAd, the worlds fastest growing retail media platform, has partnered with Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF), a complete partner in pet health and wellness, to launch CitrusAds retail media technology for sponsored products and display ads across its e-commerce, desktop and mobile platforms. The offering provides Petcos vendors with targeted digital advertising opportunities and helps pet parents find relevant products to meet their pets specific needs.





Using the CitrusAd platform, Petcos vendors now have the ability to launch highly relevant, sponsored product and display media campaigns across Petcos ecommerce platform to increase sales. Participation is available either as a managed service or in a self-serve capacity. The platforms real-time relevancy engine combined with Petcos first-party data ensures ads are placed in an organic, relevant way to enhance a customers online shopping experience. Brands can easily run and measure campaigns with a fully transparent dashboard to measure awareness activity, engagement, conversions and an accurate return on ad spend (ROAS).









CitrusAd is delighted to partner with Petco as it continues to support the health and wellness of pets and pet parents through its ecommerce and omnichannel solutions, said David Haase, Chief Revenue & Operations Officer of CitrusAd. We look forward to a very successful digital retail media journey with Petco and their vendors to provide informed pet care and health solutions to its customers.









As part of our mission to improve the lives of pets and pet parents, partnering with CitrusAd will help Petco provide a more personalized shopping experience as our customers embark on their pets health and wellness journeys, said Darren MacDonald, Chief Digital & Innovation Officer at Petco. CitrusAds retail media technology will help our vendors reach Petcos strong ecosystem of pet parents and educate them on the products and merchandise that meet their pets specific needs.









Beginning in December of last year, several Petco vendors were involved in pilot ad campaigns, allowing them to participate in various ad targeting opportunities. As a result of these campaigns, brands experienced on average a 300% to 400% return on ad spend, not including an expected in-store impact.









For more information about how you can take advantage of this partnership, please reach out to [email protected]









About CitrusAd









CitrusAd is the world-leading, white-label, self-serve, ecommerce advertising platform that enables retailers to monetize their digital shelf-space while enabling suppliers to increase sales by launching targeted and cost-effective digital campaigns right at the point of purchase. Since launching in 2017, CitrusAd powers the fastest growing eCommerce ad network in the USA and has become the global, retail industrys preferred sponsored product, banner ad platform, service and retail media sales organization. Successful retailers, across all verticals from 25 different countries are leveraging the CitrusAd platform and real-time relevancy engine to create more personal shopping experiences and deliver greater ROI for ecommerce advertisers. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.citrusad.com.









About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.









Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. Since our founding in 1965, we've been striving to set new standards in pet care, delivering comprehensive wellness solutions through our products and services, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, including a growing network of more than 100 in-store veterinary hospitals, and offer a complete online resource for pet health and wellness at petco.com and on the Petco+app. In tandem with Petco+Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.





