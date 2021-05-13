LSB Industries, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences





LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) (LSB or the Company) today announced that its President & Chief Executive Officer, Mark Behrman and EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Cheryl Maguire will be participating in the following conferences:















Goldman Sachs Credit and Leveraged Finance Conference on Monday, May 17th.



















Sidoti Microcap Conference on Thursday, May 20th.



















KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference on Friday, June 4th



















Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 9th.













The meetings are by appointment only. To schedule a meeting please contact Fred Buonocore of The Equity Group at [email protected]. LSB will provide access to the presentation that management will be referring to on its website in conjunction with each conference. Access to the presentation will be available on the Investors page of www.lsbindustries.com.









About LSB Industries, Inc.









LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSBs products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers primarily throughout the United States. Additional information about the Company can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.





