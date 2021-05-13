Schlumberger Appoints Dr. Katharina Beumelburg as Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer





Schlumberger announced today the appointment of Dr. Katharina Beumelburg to the position of Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, Schlumberger Limited, reporting to Olivier Le Peuch, Chief Executive Officer. The appointment is effective Monday, May 17.









As a member of the executive team, Dr. Beumelburg will oversee corporate strategy, sustainability, marketing and communications activities across the Company.









Dr. Beumelburg joins Schlumberger from a global technology company, Siemens, where she has held various leadership positions including strategy development incorporating sustainability; management consulting; business excellence; and operations management. In her most recent position, she led the global Transmission Services business.









I am delighted to welcome Katharina to the Schlumberger team at a pivotal time for the company, the energy industry and our planet. Sustainability is increasingly core to our performance strategy, through which we will realize our vision, said Olivier Le Peuch, Chief Executive Officer. Katharinas impressive experience and expertise acquired over more than 20 years will help us elevate our sustainability agenda and fully integrate it into our corporate strategy, ensuring we enable our customers success.









About Schlumberger









Schlumberger (SLB: NYSE) is a technology company that partners with customers to access energy. Our people, representing over 160 nationalities, are providing leading digital solutions and deploying innovative technologies to enable performance and sustainability for the global energy industry. With expertise in more than 120 countries, we collaborate to create technology that unlocks access to energy for the benefit of all.









Find out more at www.slb.com.





