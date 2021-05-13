Cabot Corporation Recognized by International Carbon Black Association (ICBA) for Safety Performance





TheInternational Carbon Black Association (ICBA) recently recognized 17 Cabot+Corporation (NYSE: CBT) carbon black manufacturing and R&D centers for achieving a level of safety performance above industry average. Sixteen of Cabots global facilities received the gold award while one plant received the bronze award. A total of 50 global carbon black manufacturing facilities received this recognition as part of the Safety Recognition Program from ICBA, with Cabot receiving more than a third of all awards across the industry.









We are honored to be recognized by the ICBA for our safety performance as ensuring the safety of our employees is of the highest importance and a responsibility we take very seriously, said Bart Kalkstein, President, Reinforcement Materials Segment, and President, Americas Region. Especially given the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, this award is a testament to the resilience of our people and our unwavering commitment to providing a safe work environment. I am proud of our team for their commitment to continuous improvement with respect to our safety performance and am pleased that three more of our sites were recognized this year compared to 2019. I believe it has helped strengthen our leadership within the carbon black industry.









This recognition from the ICBA acknowledges outstanding safety records and helps to educate policymakers and the public about the carbon black industrys genuine regard for making employee safety a pre-condition for successful operations. The Safety Recognition Program identifies those facilities that have excelled in protecting the carbon black industrys most precious resource: its workforce.









The Safety Recognition Program is designed to share good safety practices, enhance awareness, and to promote safety 24-hours a day at the facility level. For more information about our program, contact your companys member on the ICBA Board of Directors.









About ICBA









The ICBA is a scientific, non-profit corporation originally founded in 1977. The purpose of the ICBA is to sponsor, conduct, and participate in investigations, research, and analyses relating to the health, safety, and environmental aspects of the production and use of carbon black. The association is managed and administered by a Board of Directors appointed by the member companies. This Board of Directors sets the strategy and provides overall direction to The Scientific Advisory Group (SAG) and the regional Product Safety and Regulatory Committees (PSRCs), while integrating and overseeing the activities of the SAG and PSRCs to determine objectives and priorities. For more details; visit http%3A%2F%2Fcarbon-black.org%2F









ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION









Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon+black, specialty+carbons, activated+carbon, elastomer+composites, inkjet+colorants, masterbatches+and+conductive+compounds, fumed+silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the companys website at cabotcorp.com.









