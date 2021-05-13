Wayside Technology Group to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Investor Conference on May 19, 2021

EATONTOWN, N.J., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayside Technology Group, Inc. ( WSTG) (Wayside or the Company), a value-added IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions for emerging technology vendors, will be presenting at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Investor Conference, which is being held May 19th-20th, 2021.



Wayside management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 19th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time. The presentation can be accessed here and via the investor relations section of the companys website at www.waysidetechnology.com.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Wayside management, please contact your Sidoti representative or call the companys investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. ( WSTG) is a value-added IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging technologies. Wayside operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Sigma, Grey Matter, Interwork and TechXtend. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for emerging companies in the Security, Data Management, Cloud, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization, and Software & ALM industries.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.waysidetechnology.com.

Company Contact

Michael Vesey

Chief Financial Officer

1-732-389-0932

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Cody Cree or Jackie Keshner

Gateway Investor Relations

1-949-574-3860

[email protected]