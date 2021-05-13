Arcimoto to Present Latest News on Its Ultra-Efficient Electric Vehicles at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on Friday, May 14





Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of fun, affordable, and ultra-efficient electric vehicles for everyday drivers and fleets, today announced its participation in the virtual Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference being held May 13-14, 2021.









Arcimoto Founder and CEO Mark Frohnmayer will present at 2:45 p.m. ET on Friday, May 14, in Track 1: Disruptive Innovation. Investors may register for the conference at the event+website and Mr. Frohnmayers presentation may be viewed live on the Benzinga+YouTube+channel.









Mr. Frohnmayer commented, We believe Arcimotos EV platform will unite emergent vehicle technologies that together will yield a truly sustainable transportation system: ultra-efficient, pure-electric, rightsized, autonomous vehicles that will revitalize our urban centers by eliminating congestion, carbon emissions and our reliance on imported fossil fuels. I look forward to sharing our latest updates on our incredibly fun lineup of vehicles with investors on May 14.









About Arcimoto, Inc.









Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers in California, Oregon, Washington, and Florida, the Arcimoto FUV is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator and Rapid+Responder provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Two additional concept prototypes built on the versatile Arcimoto platform are currently in development: the Cameo, aimed at the film and influencer industry; and the Roadster, designed to be the ultimate on-road fun machine. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.





