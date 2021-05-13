Arcimoto to Present Latest News on Its Ultra-Efficient Electric Vehicles at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on Friday, May 14

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Arcimoto to Present Latest News on Its Ultra-Efficient Electric Vehicles at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on Friday, May 14

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image



Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of fun, affordable, and ultra-efficient electric vehicles for everyday drivers and fleets, today announced its participation in the virtual Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference being held May 13-14, 2021.



Arcimoto Founder and CEO Mark Frohnmayer will present at 2:45 p.m. ET on Friday, May 14, in Track 1: Disruptive Innovation. Investors may register for the conference at the event+website and Mr. Frohnmayers presentation may be viewed live on the Benzinga+YouTube+channel.



Mr. Frohnmayer commented, We believe Arcimotos EV platform will unite emergent vehicle technologies that together will yield a truly sustainable transportation system: ultra-efficient, pure-electric, rightsized, autonomous vehicles that will revitalize our urban centers by eliminating congestion, carbon emissions and our reliance on imported fossil fuels. I look forward to sharing our latest updates on our incredibly fun lineup of vehicles with investors on May 14.



About Arcimoto, Inc.



Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers in California, Oregon, Washington, and Florida, the Arcimoto FUV is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator and Rapid+Responder provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Two additional concept prototypes built on the versatile Arcimoto platform are currently in development: the Cameo, aimed at the film and influencer industry; and the Roadster, designed to be the ultimate on-road fun machine. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005248/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)