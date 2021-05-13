Logo
FINEOS to Host FINEOS Virtual Exchange: Show Me the Benefits!

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image



FINEOS+Corporation (ASX%3AFCL) will host the FINEOS Virtual Exchange: Show Me the Benefits! on May 25, 2021. The event will provide an insiders view of the FINEOS+Platform the only modern SaaS, purpose-built core insurance platform that has everything Life, Accident & Health insurers need to deliver frictionless Employee Benefits. The FINEOS Virtual Exchange: Show Me the Benefits! will feature product demos, thought leadership sessions, and expert speakers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005023/en/

FINEOS Virtual Exchange: Show Me the Benefits!

FINEOS Virtual Exchange: Show Me the Benefits!



FINEOS has singularly focused on the development of the ONE and only SaaS quote-to-claim insurance platform for Employee Benefits that supports Group, Voluntary and Absence Management, says FINEOS CEO Michael+Kelly, who is set to speak at the event. The FINEOS Platform is the only purpose-built Employee Benefits solution, delivering a consistent modern user experience across the whole operation from the front to back office. We invite Employee Benefits carriers to join us on May 25 for the FINEOS Virtual Exchange to experience for themselves how the FINEOS Platform delivers benefits that matter for their lines of business, while achieving frictionless customer service for the end consumer.



Sessions at the FINEOS Virtual Exchange include:





  • The FINEOS Strategy Update and the rationale for adopting the FINEOS Platform from CEO Michael Kelly





  • The FINEOS Platform: Today and Tomorrow a product manager discussion of how Employee Benefits core administration is evolving to meet the challenges of tomorrow





  • The FINEOS Platform: Show Me the Benefits! product demonstration





  • FINEOS OpenCore The Benefits of Being SaaS in a Digital Ecosystem





  • The Benefits of Mutual Collaboration: The FINEOS Claims and Absence Practice Program (CAPP)





  • Realizing Measurable Benefits of Technology Innovation





To view the full agenda and register for the FINEOS Virtual Exchange: Show Me the Benefits! please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fgateway.on24.com%2Fwcc%2Feh%2F3103598%2Ffineos-hub%3Fpartnerref%3Dpr



This event comes during a year of growth for FINEOS, having just entered into an+agreement+to+acquire+Spraoi, a leading provider of machine learning capabilities for the Group Life and Employee Benefits industry. The acquisition will add advanced digital and machine learning capabilities to the FINEOS Platform. 2021 has also seen a record number of named customer announcements for the company, with 5 customer press releases within the first 5 months of the year.



About FINEOS Corporation



FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurers globally with 7 of the 10 largest group life and health carriers in the US as well as 6 of the largest life insurers in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to scale rapidly, working with innovative progressive insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.



The FINEOS+Platform provides core administration capabilities including absence management, billing, claims, payments, policy administration, provider management and new business and underwriting; all of which are configurable to operate independently or as FINEOS AdminSuite, an end-to-end core administration suite.



For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005023/en/

