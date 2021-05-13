Logo
Advanced Drainage Systems Recognized for Product and Environmental Sustainability Leadership at Columbus Metropolitan Club Forum

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image



There is both a business case and an ethical imperative for corporate recycling initiatives, Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc (ADS) (NYSE: WMS) President and CEO Scott Barbour told a community forum in Columbus on Wednesday. But he also noted that reaching a more sustainable future is going to require investment in recycling infrastructure.



Barbour, who appeared with Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio (SWACO) Executive Director Ty Marsh and Hilliard City Manager Michelle Crandall, spoke as part of a Columbus Metropolitan Club panel focused on progress toward sustainable practices at the government, community and corporate levels.



Hilliard-based ADS is a publicly traded, $8 billion corporation that manufactures thermoplastic pipe and other products used to capture, convey, store and treat stormwater. It is the largest consumer of recycled high-density polyethylene plastic and the second largest recycler of plastics overall in the United States.



Weve been recycling at scale for 15 years and have grown our efforts at a double-digit clip, Barbour said, noting that recycled plastics make up more than half the content of many of the companys thermoplastic pipes. While the companys reason is water, Barbour said that recycling is also economically advantageous and helps the company manage input costs.



He said the companys prominence on product value and ADSs increasing emphasis on sustainability positions it at the perfect intersection of economics and doing what is right.



The catalyst for the event was the release of SWACOs 2020 Impact Report. Marsh and Crandall highlighted current and future sustainability initiatives, including efforts to attract new companies using innovative approaches to sustainability. All three panelists noted the need for more effective education, better incentives and a more robust recycling infrastructure.



ADSs use of recycled detergent bottles, shampoo bottles and other single use plastics has led to a partnership with SWACO, through which those items are diverted from central Ohios public landfill to ADS recycling centers.



Were probably buying 20 million pounds of plastics state and region-wide, Barbour said, but we could be purchasing 30 or 40 million pounds pretty easily if the state had better infrastructure for collecting, separating and selling single use plastics. Better public policies and means for recycling is needed, he said.



Overall, the company already diverts 550 million pounds of plastic from landfills every year.



The Columbus Metropolitan Club, which held the event both in person and as a live stream, is one of the foremost public forums in Ohio. Wednesdays entire presentation is available on the clubs YouTube channel at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DX4j90faKnz0.



About the Company



Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries, providing superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplace. For over 50 years, the Company has been manufacturing a variety of innovative and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional materials. Its innovative products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, infrastructure and agriculture applications. The Company has established a leading position in many of these end markets by leveraging its national sales and distribution platform, overall product breadth and scale and manufacturing excellence. Founded in 1966, the Company operates a global network of 63 manufacturing plants and 32 distribution centers. To learn more about the ADS, please visit the Companys website at www.adspipe.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005619/en/

