ServiceNow Partners in Brazil Capitalizing on Booming Market, Expanding Capabilities Faster Than Global Rivals

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image



Brazilian ecosystem partners of ServiceNow are taking advantage of a booming market to grow their businesses and expand their scope of services, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.



The 2021 ISG Provider Lens ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil finds local service providers have been branching out from ServiceNows core segment of IT service management (ITSM) to provide an agile workflow platform capable of managing requests and business cases for other enterprise functions. Large, multinational ServiceNow partners have been expanding their offerings more slowly than these local providers, missing opportunities to provide broader digital transformation services, the report says.



Brazilian providers are riding a global wave of growth for ServiceNow, which significantly increased its subscriptions last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, ISG says. The U.S.-based company has been continually strengthening its partner ecosystem in Brazil, including making efforts to expand it beyond the Southeast region around So Paolo and Rio de Janeiro and to ensure specific solutions are available in areas such as security and compliance.



ServiceNow partners in Brazil know a growth opportunity when they see it, said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. They are helping Brazilian enterprises embrace digital transformation through a well-known platform and leading the way in expanding the local ServiceNow ecosystem.



ServiceNow has gained market share through workflow flexibility and strong technology, taking advantage of the ease of use of cloud applications and an intuitive user interface, the report says. The platform has strong potential to gain traction in new industries including healthcare, telecommunications, finance and the legal arena.



In the current hot market for ServiceNow expertise, the supply of qualified and experienced resources has been volatile, according to the report. Local service providers have been retraining employees from other fields to work on ServiceNow offerings.



ISG sees the global trend of provider consolidation playing out in Brazil. Accentures August 2020 acquisition of Brazil-based ServiceNow Elite partner Organize Cloud Labs is likely to be the first of many such buyouts, the report says. And, as previously occurred among local SAP service partners, in some cases entire project teams have left their employers to start new companies. End customers should be concerned about this latter trend, which can leave them without the hands-on experience they need. Providers, meanwhile, need to offer benefits such as training, career advancement and a share of profits to retain these employees, the report says.



The 2021 ISG Provider Lens ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 24 providers across three quadrants: ServiceNow Consulting Services, ServiceNow Implementation & Integration Services and ServiceNow Managed Services.



The report names Accenture and Capgemini as Leaders in all three quadrants. AlparService, Aoop, Deloitte, DXC Technology and nuvolax are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. ProV and TIVIT are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.



In addition, Extreme Digital Solutions, Infosys and Stefanini are named as Rising Starscompanies with a promising portfolio and high future potential by ISGs definitionin one quadrant each.



A customized version of the report is available from Aoop.



The 2021 ISG Provider LensServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Brazilis available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.



About ISG Provider Lens Research



The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.



A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.



About ISG



ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the worlds top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countriesa global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industrys most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005641/en/

Rating:
