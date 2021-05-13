Norfolk Southern annual meeting highlights digital transformation, sustainability

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Norfolk Southern annual meeting highlights digital transformation, sustainability

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Accelerating precision scheduled railroading to drive long-term shareholder value

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, May 13, 2021

ATLANTA, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern is positioned well to provide superior service for its customers and create long-term value for shareholders as economic conditions improve, CEO James A. Squires told shareholders at the company's annual meeting today.

Norfolk Southern Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Norfolk Southern Corporation)

"We're now accelerating our implementation of precision scheduled railroading principles to drive the productivity and efficiency of our organization even further, helping us better serve customers, support growth, and drive long-term value," Squires said.

"Having made significant progress in our company's transformation, technology remains at the center of our strategy. We are moving quickly to lead the industry in innovation, launching our Digital | NS initiative, and building the digital railroad of the future. We have goals that range from short-term, practical improvements in daily operations to long-term, aspirational 'moonshot' projects that will transform our company and the rail industry. Regardless of their scope, these technology investments reflect our company's pursuit of operational excellence as well as a deep commitment to sustainability as core to our business.

"We are excited to move forward with our transition to diesel-electric hybrid cranes at our intermodal facilities, advance plans to further reduce fuel consumption, and develop our science-based target to reduce emissions consistent with the Paris Agreement on climate change. By combining these measures with innovative initiatives such as our industry-first issuance of green bonds, we're partnering with our customers and investors to reduce our respective carbon footprints and business costs while pursuing responsible growth," said Squires.

Squires' full remarks are posted on the Invest in NS section of the Norfolk Southern website under Presentations. In addition, a recording of the Annual Meeting will be posted within the next week to the Invest in NS section under Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

In official business, based on preliminary results, shareholders elected 13 directors for one-year terms expiring in 2022:

  • Thomas D. Bell Jr., chairman of Mesa Capital Partners LLC;
  • Mitchell E. Daniels Jr., president of Purdue University;
  • Marcela E. Donadio, former partner and Americas oil and gas sector leader of Ernst & Young LLP;
  • John C. Huffard Jr., co-founder of Tenable Network Security and Tenable Holdings Inc.;
  • Christopher T. Jones, former corporate vice president and president of the technology services sector of Northrop Grumman Corporation;
  • Thomas C. Kelleher, former president of Morgan Stanley;
  • Steven F. Leer, lead director, former CEO and chairman of Arch Coal Inc.;
  • Michael D. Lockhart, former chairman, president, and CEO of Armstrong World Industries Inc.;
  • Amy E. Miles, former chair and CEO of Regal Entertainment Group Inc.;
  • Claude Mongeau, former president and CEO of Canadian National Railway Company;
  • Jennifer F. Scanlon, president, CEO, and director of UL;
  • James A. Squires, chairman, president and CEO of Norfolk Southern; and
  • John R. Thompson, former senior vice president and general manager of Best Buy.com LLC.

In other preliminary results, shareholders ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as independent auditors for 2021, approved an advisory resolution on the compensation of executive officers, and rejected a shareholder proposal regarding revisions to ownership requirements for proxy access.

A shareholder proposal requesting that the company issue a report on how its lobbying activity aligns with the Paris Agreement on climate change received support from a majority of the shares voted at the annual meeting.

"Our board of directors will determine appropriate next steps, but it's important to note that sustainability and political transparency are already areas of strength for our company," said Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Vanessa Allen Sutherland. "We have committed to set a science-based target for emissions reductions consistent with the Paris Agreement, and recently issued $500 million in green bonds to fund investments in sustainable business practices. We also have been consistently recognized as a leader in corporate political transparency by such organizations as the Center for Political Accountability."

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and cost-effective shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-annual-meeting-highlights-digital-transformation-sustainability-301290968.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)