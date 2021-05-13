Logo
Sally Beauty Holdings Appoints Matt McAdam as Group Vice President of Beauty Systems Group Merchandising

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Matt McAdam joins Beauty Systems Group, Sally Beauty Holdings' Professional Subsidiary, to Integrate New Strategies that Aim to Better Serve the Stylist Community

PR Newswire

DENTON, Texas, May 13, 2021

DENTON, Texas, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) announced the appointment of Matt McAdam as Group Vice President of Beauty Systems Group (BSG) Merchandising, which operates the Cosmo Prof and Armstrong McCall businesses across the U.S. and Canada.

Matt McAdam, Group Vice President of Beauty Systems Group Merchandising, Sally Beauty Holdings

McAdam comes to BSG with more than 30 years of experience in the merchandising industry. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Merchandising at Family Dollar. Further experience across multiple categories includes CMO at Shopko, EVP of Merchandising at PetSmart, and VP of Merchandise at Kohl's Department Stores. McAdam has led brand turnarounds and executed high growth strategies managing teams across merchandising, marketing, supply chain, and real estate.

In his new role, McAdam will lead Cosmo Prof to exceed the needs and demands of professional stylists. Utilizing profit data and analytics, he will determine how space, inventory, and marketing will be distributed to categories and brands. He will also leverage insights from the stylist community to serve their evolving needs and better inform Cosmo Prof's assortment strategy.

Additionally, McAdam will focus on exclusive products and brands that meet these new needs and enhance the client experience. McAdam cites that stylists have experienced an overwhelming demand since the pandemic while also balancing capacity restrictions. To reduce time in the chair without sacrificing quality, Cosmo Prof recently introduced its Express Color Category. Express Color offers high-quality color that develops in ten minutes, allowing for quicker turnaround in between clients, ultimately providing stylists a more efficient solution to meet their clients' demands.

"We are committed to the growth and success of our Cosmo Prof community here at BSG," said Pamela Kohn, Chief Merchandising Officer of Sally Beauty Holdings. "We are thrilled to have Matt leading our efforts to ensure stylists have convenient access to industry-leading professional product selections as well as the latest innovations to deliver exceptional services to their clients."

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. The Company operates approximately 5,000 stores, including 142 franchised locations. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion, Generic Value Products, Beyond the Zone and Silk Elements as well as professional lines such as Wella, Clairol, OPI, Conair and Hot Shot Tools. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf or Armstrong McCall stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell, Wella, Matrix, Schwarzkopf, Kenra, Goldwell, Joico and CHI, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sally-beauty-holdings-appoints-matt-mcadam-as-group-vice-president-of-beauty-systems-group-merchandising-301290320.html

SOURCE Cosmo Prof

